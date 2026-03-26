Fast Rising Singer-Songwriter Avery Anna Set to Take Over The Signal

On Saturday, March 28th, fast-rising pop-country sensation Avery Anna is bringing her “Girl of Constant Sorrow” tour to The Signal downtown.

Avery is known for her more emotionally vulnerable lyrics, a highly devoted fan base, and her sincerity and authenticity. She is 22 years old and is already charting and touring nationally.

The surging artist hails from Flagstaff, Arizona, and began singing in church at an early age; however, TikTok was the ultimate catalyst in her career when, during COVID, she recorded a cover of "Say Something" by Christina Aguilera in her bathtub because of the better acoustics, and the video went viral, hitting over ten million views.

The video ultimately led to her getting major industry attention and eventually a record deal in Nashville with Warner Music Nashville in 2022. She went on later that same year to make her Grand Ole Opry debut, and in 2024, she released her debut album, Breakup Over Breakfast.

A year ago to the month, in March of 2025, Avery released her sophomore album entitled Let Go Letters, which is a collection of songs by fans that she was inspired by, which details their struggles.

On March 13th of 2026, she released a six-track EP entitled forgive, forget, with songs like “Fear In God” featuring Sam Barber, that details being at your lowest and explores themes like faith with grit and honesty. The entire EP is self-described as her most vulnerable project yet.

In speaking with Avery about how she feels her songwriting has evolved over the course of her career, she mentioned how important it has been to stay true to herself and continue to be more vulnerable as time passes.

“There is always going to be a real, raw, and honest layer of me in everything I release. My music will evolve; sonically, I will always create new sounds and explore, but the lyrics will always be a constant, a window into my real life.

My music has definitely gotten more vulnerable as time passes, from Breakup over Breakfast to Let Go Letters, to forgive, forget, I’ve really dug deep into my life and tried my best to put that into music that can hopefully touch other people’s lives.

I noticed how much it would help others access those emotions in their own lives when they would come to a show and experience those songs live. It has truly shown me how important it is that I stay honest and true in my writing.”

Avery went on to discuss what she hopes people take away from her show at The Signal on Saturday, suggesting that she aims for the show to be a healing experience, with people leaving feeling a little less alone in life.

“My biggest hope at all of my shows is that people walk out feeling a little understood; music is so healing, and there’s so much power in walking into a room with everything you’re dealing with in your life, letting it go through the rage songs, the ballads, and the classics, and walking out standing a little taller, hopefully feeling a weight lifted off of your chest. I especially love playing in small rooms because it is so personal; I can see everyone, and we can connect very quickly. It’s going to be a blast.”

Avery’s earlier music is also self-described as coming from and being inspired by her journal entries. She started journaling at the early age of eight, after being baptized, and those early entries formed the inspiration for several of her songs down the road.

When discussing her journal entries as inspiration for her music, she mentioned that there was an initial fear of putting those very personal songs out there, but once she did, she realized people related to them and that her songs were healing.