Fever’s International Candlelight Concert Series To Arrive In Chattanooga For The Winter Holidays

Fever, the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, brings the Candlelight Concerts to Chattanooga with a series of performances, kicking off with concerts paying tribute to Vivaldi’s Four Seasons on String Orchestra, Taylor Swift’s greatest hits, and a holiday special featuring “The Nutcracker” and more.

This expansion to the region comes on the heels of the experience’s success, having delighted audiences in more than 100 cities worldwide, including Atlanta, New York City, Madrid, Paris, Singapore and Sydney.

The first concerts will see the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church illuminated by thousands of candles, allowing viewers to fully immerse themselves in adapted programs from November, inviting a broader audience that might have never considered a classical music concert before to connect with the most iconic pieces of the greatest composers and listen to the top hits of well-known artists in a different way.

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts created by Fever aimed at democratizing access to classical music by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music candlelit performances played by local musicians in various stunning locations illuminated by thousands of candles.

Candlelight was initially conceived as a classical music series with concerts featuring works from the greatest composers, such as Vivaldi, Mozart, and Chopin. Now, the ever-growing list of programs includes a wide variety of themes and genres, including tributes to contemporary artists like Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran, as well as shows dedicated to K-Pop, movie soundtracks and many more. This multi-sensory experience has also evolved to feature different elements, such as ballet dancers or aerial performers, as well as other genres, such as jazz, soul, opera, flamenco and more.

Upcoming events

Candlelight: Vivaldi's Four Seasons on String Orchestra

Venue: First Cumberland Presbyterian Church

Dates and Times: November 3rd at 6:30 and 8:45 p.m.

Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 45 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)

Value: 1 Ticket - from $32.00

Candlelight: Holiday Special Featuring “The Nutcracker” & More

Venue: First Cumberland Presbyterian Church

Dates and Times: December 8th at 6:30 and 8:45 p.m.

Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 45 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)

Value: 1 Ticket - from $32.00

Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift