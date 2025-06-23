Fiery Roots-Rock Singer/Songwriter Scott Miller Headlines Songbirds Wednesday

Recently inducted to the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame, fiery roots-rock singer/songwriter Scott Miller returned to his native Virginia to tend the family farm while continuing to release and perform new music informed by that rural area, history, and Appalachia.

The Staunton native first made a name for himself in the '90s as guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter with the superb pop/rock band the V-Roys before establishing himself as a gifted and eclectic solo artist, first with his ad hoc group the Commonwealth and later on his own, as seen on tour with Patty Griffin, Robbie Fulks, Paul Thorn and American Aquarium.

“[Miller combines] the emotional honesty and intelligence of a singer/songwriter with the swagger and enthusiasm of a rock & roller… a gifted and eclectic solo artist.” (AllMusic.com).

“Scott Miller’s songwriting has always balanced wit with woe.” (Relix)

"Miller is known for his ability to explore the complexities that are often entangled with everyday emotions, sometimes spurred on by the troubles, travails and complexities of today’s world.” (The Daily Times)

“Miller’s one of our most vivid, story-telling songwriters” (Country Standard Time)

Scott Miller