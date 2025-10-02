Fireside Concert Series Returns To Greenway Farm Park Every Thursday In October

The City of Chattanooga’s Parks and Outdoors Department is excited to announce the Fireside Concert Series, a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series held every Thursday evening in October at Greenway Farm Park in Hixson, TN.

Hosted by the department’s Arts, Culture and Creative Economy team, the series features live local music in a rustic setting, encouraging attendees to bring blankets, chairs, and picnic suppers to enjoy around the provided campfire. The goal is to provide a family-friendly opportunity to "unplug and relax" in a natural environment. The public is welcome to bring smores to roast and all ages are welcome.

This beloved, FREE, series takes place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the porch of the historic Sniteman Log Cabin. Acoustic sets, featuring talented local and regional artists, will run from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday evening.

2025 Concert Lineup:

Thursday, October 2nd: Bella Lam – A Chattanooga-based country music artist known for her authentic sound that blends classic country, Memphis blues, and rockabilly, with a voice compared to Miranda Lambert and Elle King.

Thursday, October 8th: Ashly Dilbeck – A singer-songwriter and guitarist drawing from Appalachian roots and old-time traditions, weaving together raw emotion and rich storytelling.

Thursday, October 16th: Tyler Andrew Lackey (Ayeyoty) – An artist whose work focuses on the creation and utilization of sound to respond to and reclaim the complexities surrounding race and caste all heard through saxophone.

Thursday, October 23rd: Owen Saunders – A talented local fiddle player with years of toe tapping music.

Thursday, October 30th: Sam Dean – A local singer and songwriter featuring original acoustic guitar tunes.

The stage for the series is located on the porch of the Sniteman Log Cabin behind the gardens at Greenway Farm Park. Parking is available in the large field nearby.