Folk Soul Singer-Songwriter Erick Baker Headlines Songbirds On Saturday

Erick Baker is an Emmy Award-winning Folk Soul singer-songwriter from Knoxville. For more than a decade, he’s made a life in music, sharing the stage with artists like John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Grace Potter, Heart, Gavin DeGraw, Chris Isaak, and the Goo Goo Dolls.

Known for his heartfelt songwriting and soulful voice, Erick’s music speaks to the shared joys and struggles that connect us all. His sound lives at the intersection of folk, rock, country, and soul, drawing comparisons to Ray LaMontagne and Amos Lee. The result is music that feels deeply personal yet unmistakably universal, resonating with fans of every age and background.

A self-taught musician, Erick didn’t pick up a guitar until after graduating from college, turning a late-blooming passion into a thriving career. Since releasing his debut EP in 2008, he has recorded seven full-length albums and is now at work on a new studio album slated for 2026. With his latest singles, “She’s All Mine” and “The Author,” Erick continues to show that vulnerability is a strength, and that music has the power to bring us closer.

Erick Baker has devoted his career to creating music that connects. Fans describe his songs as “emotional support music,” “heart and soul food,” and even“baby-makin’ music.” Or, as one listener summed it up best: “You don’t just listen to his music, you feel it.

Cora Waddell will be kicking off the night! She won 1st place in our Youth Talent Show last year, won 2nd place this year, placed in several other competitions, and has opened for artists such as Paul Childers. She is a student at Soddy-Daisy High School where she is very involved in their music department and plays with her contemporary Christian band, The Current!

Not only do you get the chance to hear one of our favorite returning Songbirds artists, Erick Baker, but now you also get to support this young and upcoming artist.

Erick Baker