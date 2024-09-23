Fourth Annual CHA Hip-Hop Week Celebrates New, Returning Talent

National and local artists will once again converge in downtown Chattanooga for the fourth annual CHA Hip-Hop Week this October – and organizers are seeking area businesses interested in getting involved.

Legendary rapper Bun B will headline the week with a fireside chat and Black and Yellow Affair Friday, Oct. 11.

Kicking off Sunday, Oct. 6, Hip-Hop Week will feature art exhibits, basketball tournaments, poetry and more, in addition to live musical performances across the city.

Free music business workshops focusing on workforce demand, financial literacy and entrepreneurship resources are also available Wednesday-Saturday (with advanced registration).

“Last year’s lineup – which included a keynote by Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Dame Dash – brought major attention to our city and a huge range of industry professionals to our area,” said CHA Hip-Hop Week and Summit co-founder Micah Chapman. “We’re incredibly excited to bring another year of talent and community to benefit our local artists and entrepreneurs – as well as our business owners who got impromptu shows from major artists like Math Hoffa and Dame.”

To see the full schedule for the week, secure tickets to free events or the fireside chat, view local business participation or sponsorship opportunities, visit chattanoogahiphopweek.com.

Hip-Hop Week events are mostly free and open to the public, on a first-come, first-serve basis. Interested businesses can reach organizers directly at chahiphopsummit@gmail.com.

Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week and Hip-Hop Summit are a project of SoundCorps and sponsored by the Lyndhurst Foundation; Benwood Foundation; City of Chattanooga, EPB; TVA; Tennessee Arts Commission; Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union; TN Film, Entertainment, & Music Commission; Chattanooga Football Club; The Enterprise Center and Power 94.