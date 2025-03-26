Free Nightfall Summer Concert Series Returns For Another Season

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s original outdoor summer concert series will open for a 10-week season of free concerts and entertainment at Miller Plaza and Miller Park on Friday, May 2 and going through July 4.

Known for showcasing innovative original music in a variety of genres, Nightfall highlights a local band as the opener each week, followed by a notable national or regional headliner. Local food trucks and brews, local artisans and kids’ activities add to the fun.

The first three shows will be held on the Miller Park stage, and then return to the home stage at Miller Plaza for the following weeks. The July 4 show will begin earlier and include more music and special activities, starting at 5pm.

For those interested in taking advantage of special pricing on drink specials during “Nightfall Happy Hour” from 6:00-7:00pm.

Each week around 25 local artisans will offer their work for sale around the perimeter of Miller Park, where kids can also enjoy The Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field and other children’s activities.

Nightfall bulk discount beer tickets will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer tickets. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall (outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Miller Park/Plaza).

Motorcycle parking will be made available in the 900 block of Market Street, between Miller Park and EPB.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

What keeps Nightfall free? It’s great sponsors and partners. This year, thanks go to SouthEast Bank, Fletcher Bright Company, EPB, Kia of Chattanooga and Toyota of Cleveland, Can Trip, Hutton & Smith, Harley Davidson, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, the Tennessee Entertainment Commission, ATMOSPHERE and Chattanooga Whiskey.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series and samples of this year’s music, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.