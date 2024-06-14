"Freedom Sings LIVE" Concert Event At Wanderlinger To Benefit Veterans

You’re invited to a special event this summer in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga. On Friday, July 19th, Wanderlinger Brewing Company host for "FREEDOM SINGS LIVE" — a unique concert event benefiting music-arts therapy programs for Veterans.

From 7 PM to 11 PM on Friday, July 19, experience live, local music from an impressive lineup of artists including Lew Card, The Essentials, Rosewood Grips, Gino Fanelli, Rick Rushing, and Josh Wheeler, among others.

These talented musicians will perform a mix of classic covers and original songs. The evening will also feature special performances by military and Veteran musicians, adding an inspiring touch to the night.

Presented by The Lyndhurst Foundation and the Robert Finley Stone Foundation in partnership with Freedom Sings USA, this event aims to support local music and music-arts programs specifically designed for Veterans.

Your attendance and contributions will directly benefit those who have served our country.

“We are thrilled to bring together such a diverse and talented group of local musicians for this important cause,” said Bobbie Allison-Standefer, Freedom Sings USA co-founder. “Freedom Sings LIVE is not just a concert, it’s a celebration of our community’s support for Veterans through the power of music.”

For more information about the event, please visit www.FreedomSingsLIVE.org.

