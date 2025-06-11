From The Ghetto To The Mainstage: Demola The Violinist Comes To Chattanooga

Something electric is coming to the Scenic City!

Demola The Violinist, currently making waves across the globe, is coming to the Walker Theatre for one night only on Sunday, June 15, presenting a genre-bending experience and high-energy performance.

Known for his vibrant fusion of Afrobeats, hip-hop, R&B, jazz, and classical influences, Demola isn’t your average musician. Hailing from Nigeria, his musical journey started in a small church with no formal training—just raw passion, a violin, and the sounds of the street.

“Violin wasn’t even respected where I grew up,” he shares. “People laughed—until I started playing what they heard on the radio.”

Now a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and global performer with over six million followers on social media, Demola has carved out his own lane. He’s toured the world, played for major acts, and built a following through his fearless blend of styles.

“They didn’t know where to box me in,” he says. “So, I made my own box.”

Demola’s DFearless Tour, named after his latest single Fearless, promises a genre-defying experience. Though it’s his first time performing in Chattanooga, Demola is hyped and ready.

“The energy’s high, the vibes are right, and I’m bringing everything I’ve got,” he said. “This city loves good music—I can feel it already.”

Catch Demola Live at the Walker Theatre on Sunday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. Don’t miss your chance to experience the sound that’s redefining musical boundaries. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at Demola Live Tickets.