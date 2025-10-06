Gabriel Broussard Thomas To Perform Under The Stars At Reflection Riding

The Campfire Concert Series at Reflection Riding is back again under the stars on Friday, October 10th, with drinks, s’mores, and live music from Cajun roots musician Gabriel Broussard Thomas.

The popular concert series blends live music and storytelling with community and nature and was formulated during the pandemic as a safe space to get together. Since then, the outdoor event has taken off and garnered several sponsors, including Chattanooga Whiskey and Tremont Tavern, with the event now being presented by Black Creek Chattanooga.

The series offers a variety of food, drinks, vendors, and entertainment. With the price of your ticket, you receive two complimentary drink vouchers, s’mores, and access to live music. An Asian food truck, Culturelicious, will be on site, and you can order cheese boards, salads, and sandwiches from the Bleu Fox Cheese Shop prior to arrival, and your treats will be waiting for you when you get there.

For an additional ten dollars, you can camp in the field overnight after the concert, taking in the sights and sounds of Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center under starlight. You are also welcome to bring food and make a picnic, as well as bring your own blanket and camping chair.

Previous artists from this year’s lineup have included Milele Roots and the C.O.T. band. The event on the 10th features Louisiana native Gabriel Broussard Thomas. His music infuses elements of southern folk, with vocals and melodies that lean towards Americana. All of it is tied together with roots in a traditional Cajun sound.

Broussard began creating music at the age of twelve and appeared on season eleven of The Voice. Following his time on the show, he went on to create four more songs with his band, “Strange Theories,” and played hundreds of shows across the Southeast. He is currently residing in Nashville but is supported by local Chattanooga legends such as Marc Broussard, DL Menard, Wayne Toups, and Beau Thomas.

For an enchanting evening under the stars, be sure to check out the Campfire concert series’ lineup at Reflection Riding this month and next, with future performances happening on October 24th, featuring Americana group Songs From the Road Band, and on November 7th, where Chattanooga’s first and only Phish tribute band, Kasvot Chätt, will perform.

Whether it is grabbing a drink or a quick bite from the multiple food trucks and vendors or sitting back and listening to live music under a starry night, the Campfire Concert Series at Reflection Riding is sure to be a special evening immersed in nature.

