Georgia Native Shawn Mullins Headlines McLemore’s Songwriter’s Series Thursday

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shawn Mullins will headline McLemore Resort’s Songwriter Series on Thursday, July 23. Set against the breathtaking views from Lookout Mountain, McLemore Resort’s Songwriter’s Series brings compelling voices above the clouds for intimate performances, unforgettable stories and soul-stirring sets.

Georgia native Shawn Mullins began his career growing buzz in the Atlanta music scene with a series of indie releases. After spending much of the late 1980s and 1990s self-releasing albums and on tour, his breakthrough came in 1998 with his Grammy-nominated No.1 hit, “Lullaby.” The success was followed by AAA/America No. 1 hit “Beautiful Wreck,” from 2006’s 9th Ward Pickin’ Parlor.

He continued recording and touring throughout the 2000s, co-writing songs like Zac Brown Band’s No.1, “Toes,” and “All in My Head,” which appears in an episode of TV sitcom, “Scrubs.” Mullins was also a member of the supergroup The Thorns, alongside Matthew Sweet and Pete Droge. Mullins’ extensive catalog stays true to his independent roots and introspective style, blending folk, rock and Americana influences.

Opener Gracie Lou blends rootsy pop and soulful country with her heartfelt lyrics. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Lou calls Chattanooga home. Leaning on her background, she released her debut 7-track project in 2025, titled City Girl Country. Competing in The Shoals City Showdown 2025, a music discovery competition, Lou was named the second-place winner. She earned a deal with 8track Entertainment and studio time at the Music Shoals Sound Studio.

Her next EP “Something Real,” recorded in the legendary studio, is coming soon. Lou also competed on season 3 of ABC’s reality series, Claim to Fame. There, she revealed her uncle to be Jon Cryer, Two and a Half Men star. Lou became a viral sensation in episode one of the hit show, when she performed her original song, “September.” She is passionate about expressing herself through music and creating memorable experiences for her audiences.

This season, aspiring musicians looking to showcase their talents have an exciting opportunity for a chance to be featured as an opening act. With great musicians all around, the opening acts highlight regional artists who will perform for the McLemore guests and set the tone of the evening before our headlining performances. Submit your application here.

To purchase tickets, visit the McLemore Experiences page.