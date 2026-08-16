Get Liminal With Musician Luke Pigott This Friday At Yellow Racket Records

There are a lot of terms that could be combined to describe the music of Chattanooga’s Luke Pigott: retro, synth, dark, wave, core, etc...

Another word that could possibly be used to describe his music is “liminal”.

To be honest I don’t really know what the word liminal means. I know how to use it in a sentence. And I know kids today use it to describe abandoned malls or empty offices or other kinds of fluorescently lit backroom labyrinths.

So if you’re feeling intensely liminal, or if your New Year's resolutions was to be more liminal, or if maybe you’re just liminal-curious and want to see what the liminal fuss is all about, come check out Luke Pigott this Friday, August 21st at Yellow Racket Records.

Luke uses multiple retro 90’s synths to create a mix of droning pads and repeating arpeggios that rise and fall in a very cinematic way. It sounds like the kind of score that would accompany a Netflix documentary about some kids who vanish while exploring a haunted mall and then corrupt small-town cops try to cover it up, but the tenacious filmmakers find evidence that proves the kids were murdered.

And hey, if for whatever reason that doesn’t sound like your idea of fun, then good luck: there are two very different opening acts! John Cotton of No Thank You John will perform his unique brand of electronic pop, and Alex Volz will open the night with a set of playfully profound songs about his dogs and his son and how he pretends to like Bob Dylan so people won’t think he’s dumb.