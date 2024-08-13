Get Ready To Sing: It's Karaoke Sunday At The Chattanooga Market

Join the fun this Sunday, August 18th for the Chattanooga Market’s karaoke party, back this year by popular demand.

The Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage will feature Market guests singing karaoke songs from all genres from 12pm-3pm. The general hours for Chattanooga Market are still 11am-4pm.

Market fans wanting to participate in the fun can simply sign-up at the stage area for a time slot. The first ten participants for each hourly time slot will receive a free Sunday Funday Market t-shirt. The time slots are noon, 1pm and 2pm.

Patrons can enjoy the “show” until 3pm on Sunday. It’s a great opportunity to get a few minutes in the spotlight, while enjoying Sunday Funday.

In coming weeks, the shift of produce will go from peaches and corn to apples and fall squashes. Tomatoes are still in season with heirloom, grape (small) varieties and beefsteak ripe for the picking. Market food artisans are plentiful too: breads, sweets, nuts, jarred foods, and more.

Each Sunday showcases about two dozen food trucks of all varieties too.

Next up: August 25th Team Spirit Day