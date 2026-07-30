Gothic Americana Duo A Tale Of Two Bring Soulful Storytelling To The Woodshop

Nashville-based Americana and Southern roots duo A Tale of Two is composed of lead vocalist Stephanie Adlington and guitarist and vocalist Aaron Lessard.

Their sound is both timeless and familiar, transporting listeners back in time through soulful Southern Gothic storytelling while weaving in between gritty blues tracks and more intimate folk-Americana ones, making them a perfect group to perform at The Woodshop, which they are set to do this Friday, July 31st.

With vivid storytelling full of vintage imagery, A Tale of Two takes snapshots of moments from decades past and brings them to life. While they are still an emerging Americana act, they have already received significant recognition, including serving as the Official Showcase Artist at AmericanaFest in 2024 and as finalists in the Kerrville New Folk Songwriting Contest in 2022.

Adlington is an award-winning vocalist and poignant lyricist, with a voice that is at times haunting yet warm, gritty, and full of emotional depth. Backed by Lessard’s beautiful vocal harmonies, slick fingerpicking, and bluesy slide guitar, they have created a niche soundscape, with songs often feeling like they should have been included in the hit vampire film from 2025, Sinners.

Tracks like "Chicago Lightning,” have a prohibition-era feel to them, seemingly plucked straight from the 1930s. While initially a single, the song went on to be included in their debut full-length album, Renegade, released in 2024. It has an old-time, great depression feel to it, and immediately transported me.

Another song on Renegade that showcases how their folk prowess and harmony abilities are on full display is the tender track, “By The Light Of The Moon.” The song is one of the more beautiful folk-Americana ballads on the entire album, and differentiates itself from the darker, more Southern Gothic tales on the record.

It is both delicate and cinematic; a warm, romantic love song with impressive fingerpicking, lush vocal harmonies, all built around Stephanie Adlington’s expressive, beautiful vocals, with Lessard on harmony. I’ll admit to playing “By The Light Of The Moon” while drinking coffee a few mornings ago an unhealthy number of times. It feels different for them, almost akin to a song by the lauded folk band The Milk Carton Kids. It was both timeless and new while feeling familiar, like a welcomed old friend that I hadn’t heard from in decades.

The track completely captivated me and took me out of myself, and I think that is something that A Tale of Two does exceptionally well: transport listeners back through time to another era and way of living that feels dark at times, but also full of love, soul, and warmth, too.

In speaking with Lessard and Adlington about how their sound and songwriting have evolved since their first EP, they mentioned how they continue to write about things that are relevant to their day-to-day life.

“We love to tell and create stories while weaving an off-the-beaten-path melody. As we continue writing, we find topics that are relevant to our everyday life. “The Canyon” is our perspective on the current state of the music business, while “By The Light Of The Moon” is a love story inspired by lost souls and classic country melodies. Nothing is ever planned. It’s whatever we find in front of us that we feel is worth exploring.”

When speaking to the duo about performing at an intimate venue like The Woodshop, and how they feel about returning to Chattanooga, they mentioned how listening spaces like The Woodshop break the fourth wall, and that Chattanooga is their favorite respite from the chaos that Nashville can bring.

“Intimate listening rooms and house concert settings are incredible. They really allow us to get to know and connect with the audience in an organic way. The fourth wall doesn’t exist, and we are all in it together. In this fast-moving world of constant stimulation and dwindling attention spans, we get to spend time connecting, face-to-face, in a present and live setting.

It’s really magical, and we feel so incredibly blessed getting to travel, meet new friends, and share quality time together. We are very excited to perform at the Woodshop and get to explore the beautiful city of Chattanooga. It’s one of our favorite escapes from the chaos of Nashville. We hope to make new friends and return as often as possible.”

A Tale of Two