The Granfalloon To Host "Echoes Of Japan", Featuring Drums, Dining And Drinks

Enjoy the ancient art of Japanese taiko drumming with celebrated master drummer, Takumi Kato and family. This experience includes a three course Japanese meal and three tastings of paired sake.

Professional drummer Takumi Kato is bringing new life into time-honored Japanese performance tradition. The unique sound of Taiko drums has been an important part of rituals and festivals in Japan since ancient times, and now Kaito wants to share them with the world.

He became fascinated with Japanese drumming in high school, and In his 20s he spent three years in the US, perfecting the art of drumming. At the age of 27, he won a top prize in a prestigious Japanese drum contest. Since then, he has spent years performing in Japan and overseas.

After his three children were born, Kato found a new level of inspiration from the pure joy his sons found making sounds on drums. Listening to his children play and enjoy the art form of drumming, Kato came up with the idea of moving to the US with his wife and three children where, for the next five years, he had the ambitious goal of presenting 1,000 drumming performances in all 50 states.

About 500 people came to his last concert in Japan. His wife and kids are united in their passion for drumming. “I will work hard in order to realize my dreams of sharing my passion for Japanese drumming with the world,” said Kato. Since moving to the US in October, he has presented the art of Taiko drumming in homes, schools, and performance spaces.

Takumi Kato and his family will be presenting a special performance in Chattanooga at The Granfalloon, 400 East Main Street, on Saturday, May 31 called “Echoes of Japan: Drums, Dining and Drinks.” In addition to the performance, attendees will be treated to a three-course Japanese meal with three sake pairings.

The meal will consist of Edamame and gyoza appetizers, followed by a sushi course with two sushi rolls, eel Nigiri, and Inari. Matcha ice cream will e served as dessert. Jill Condra with Empire Distributors will be introducing three featured sakes, one with each course. Featured sakes will be Hana-Awaka, a sparkling sake, followed by a polished rice dry sake. Dessert will be accompanied by a Nigori sake, a slightly sweeter opaque sake.

Seating begins at 6pm, with the performance starting at 6:30pm. Reservations are required and are available at granfalloonchattanooga.com. Cost is $49 per person.