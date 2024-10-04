Groove Into The Weekend With Funk You This Friday At The Campfire Concert Series

Get ready for one of the most high-energy nights of the season as the Campfire Concert Series continues this Friday, October 4th, with Funk You, an electrifying 8-piece band that has been captivating audiences with their contemporary funk grooves for over a decade.

Gates, beer, and food open at 5:30pm, and the music starts at 7pm. Don’t miss your chance to experience an unforgettable night of music.

Plus they will have Street Quesadilla and Chatterbox food trucks on site to keep you fueled for the nigh.

Indulge in burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and more from Street Quesadilla, or savor barbeque favorites from Chatterbox, including BBQ sandwiches, loaded fries, and smoked chicken wings.

It’s going to be a fantastic evening of music, beer, and s’mores by the campfire.

Reflection Riding would like to extend their deepest gratitude to their amazing sponsors: Black Creek Chattanooga, ArtsBuild, Bridge Financial Planning, First Horizon Bank, Bobby Stone Foundation, Tennessee Arts Commission, Tremont Tavern, McGriff Insurance, OCI, and Hutton & Smith Brewing Company.

Their support makes it possible for them to continue creating unique experiences that combine music, community, and nature, while furthering the mission of Reflection Riding.

They also have a few more concerts this season, so make sure to secure your tickets now for:

Join them as they discover what happens when your combine the best of nature and culture.