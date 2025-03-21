Guest Artist Sarah Whitney To Host Concert And Open House At UTC

Sarah Whitney, a celebrated violinist who pushes the boundaries of classical music, will soon bring her talents to UTC.

Whitney, an internationally recognized performer, educator and career coach for musicians, will be in residence at UTC from Wednesday, April 2, through Friday, April 4. Her visit is part of a collaboration between the Ruth S. Holmberg Professor of American Music, the Department of Music and the Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship.

The residency will conclude a free public concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 4, in Cadek Recital Hall on the UTC campus. Praised by The Washington Post for her “marvelous violin acrobatics,” Whitney blends classical training with contemporary sounds. Her concert will include both classical and pop crossover pieces, featuring the use of a loop pedal to build layered performances in real-time.

Throughout her visit, Whitney will meet with students in both the music and business departments—leading discussions on performance, career building and the connections between artistry and entrepreneurship.

“It’s a natural fit,” said Dr. Jonathan McNair, the Ruth S. Holmberg Professor of American Music at UTC. “Whitney is not only an outstanding musician but also a successful entrepreneur for years. She has figured out a different way to make a satisfying career as a musician.”

Whitney will also lead an open house at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, in the James R. Mapp Building. The event, hosted by the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, is open to students, faculty, staff and community members.

McNair said Whitney’s approach to music and career development will challenge students to reconsider how they present themselves and their work.

“Musicians have to know how to put themselves out there in a way that is effective and engaging,” he said. “How do you promote yourself without sounding arrogant? How do you follow up so that someone hires you again instead of just once? How do you carve out a path that hasn’t been done before? These are the kinds of questions Sarah helps musicians answer.”

Whitney has performed around the world as a soloist and ensemble musician, including performances with artists such as Adele, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Jeff Beck. A former founding member of the string quintet Sybarite5, she has released multiple albums—and led masterclasses and workshops at institutions such as the Juilliard School, the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and the Curtis Institute of Music. She currently teaches at the Longy School of Music of Bard College in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Location: Cadek Hall is located at 725 Oak St., adjacent to the UTC Fine Arts Center. Free parking is available after 5 p.m. in the Lupton Hall parking garage (700 Vine St).