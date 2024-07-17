Guitarist, Singer Jax Hollow Rocks Out Nightfall This Friday

Raw, high energy guitar work mixed with powerful vocals by headliner Jax Hollow will set the tone for this Friday’s July 19th Nightfall show, Chattanooga’s longest-running free summer concert series.

Fusing classic rock, blues, and Americana, Jax Hollow is an untamable force of nature - a winning combination of intricate songwriting, high energy guitar riffs, ripping solos, and powerful vocals. The Berklee College Of Music graduate is bringing a much needed rock revival to Nashville with her commanding presence and serious talent. A new album is set for release Fall 2024.

Sharing bills with Sammy Hagar, Billy Gibbons, Rick Springfield, Melissa Etheridge, along with features in Guitar World Magazine & Rolling Stone France; she’s defying the odds of an independent artist. Jax received a standing ovation after opening for Melissa Etheridge at The Ryman Auditorium as a solo act on July 30th 2023, to which Melissa Etheridge said; “I want to be known for discovering Jax Hollow first!”

Opening this week’s show at 7pm is local artist Jess Goggans Band. Mentone, Alabama singer/songwriter Jess Goggans puts her entire soul into her music and every ounce of her heart into every single performance. Recognized for her sultry Southern Grit, soulful melodies and high-energy stage presence, it is said that you can literally feel her voice moving through you. Jess' music defies genre; it's been referred to as "get down music," with influences of funk, rock and blues. She is accompanied by some of the finest musicians in the Southeast.

Free motorcycle parking will continue to be offered on M.L.King Boulevard between Georgia Avenue and Lindsey Street. Motorcycles must enter the block from Lindsey Street only. A tasty variety of local food trucks will be around the intersection of Georgia and M.L.King, and around 20 local artisans will offer their work for sale in Miller Park. Kids can also enjoy The Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field and other children’s activities, including face painting and lawn games.

Come early to Nightfall to take advantage of a new “Nightfall Happy Hour” offering weekly drink specials from 5:30-6:30pm. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall (outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Miller Park/Plaza).

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city. Nightfall has again been nominated this year as “Best Local Event” by this community.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.