Halloween-Themed Candlelight Concerts Are Set To Light Up Chattanooga

Fever’s Candlelight concert series is set to light up The Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet in Chattanooga with special Halloween-themed shows.

These haunted evenings will feature favorite movie soundtracks, including The Addams Family, Beetlejuice, Ghostbusters, The Exorcist, Thriller, and many more.

The unique musical program welcomes everyone from 8 years old and promises to be a fun and spooky night for all

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts created by Fever aimed at democratizing the access to classical music. This innovative format represents a unique live musical experience through a varied offer of programs to meet all tastes, played by local musicians, in emblematic venues, with the space and performers illuminated by thousands of candles.

Candlelight invites a broader audience that might have never considered a classical music concert before to connect with the most iconic pieces of the greatest composers and listen to the top hits of well-known artists in a different way.