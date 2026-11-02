Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra Brings Their Distinctive Nordicana Sound To Town

Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra, or Hayde for short, is a seven-piece acoustic band hailing from Oslo, Norway, sitting at the intersection of traditional American bluegrass and Norwegian folk music, a soundscape that is at once hauntingly beautiful and upbeat, layered with rich vocal harmonies that echo the Appalachian South and melodies that capture the spirit of Scandinavian folk music.

Their music has been dubbed Nordicana, and they have garnered a devoted and wide fan base since forming in 2013 by playing thoughtful, soulful, lyric-driven songs that are transportive, blending soundscapes from multiple genres while still feeling rooted in something familiar.

Fronted by lead vocalist Rebekka Nilsson, the band has garnered much critical acclaim and attention, including Rebekka winning the 2022 IBMA Momentum "Vocalist of the Year" award.

The band’s debut album, Migrants, released in 2021, reached No. 4 on Billboard's Bluegrass Albums chart and stayed there for 11 straight weeks. The debut album also earned a Norwegian Grammy nomination, the Spellemannprisen. In 2022 and 2023, Hayde earned back-to-back “Band of the Year” nominations at the IBMA Momentum Awards.

While they have earned awards and received much critical acclaim, their breakthrough came with their hit cover of the gospel and American folk song, “Wayfaring Stranger,” which saw them grow their social media presence and establish a foundation for an international following.

While the outfit did break through with some stunningly beautiful covers, they also have a knack for delicate and tender songwriting, and that much is evident on their second studio album, entitled HAYDE., set for release on March 5, 2027 through Adhyâropa Records.

The twelve-track record is a collaborative one, with two singles already out in the world, like the wistful and bright acoustic song, “Reminder,” and the magnificent, melancholic ballad, “The Road Will Take Us,” which is about change and works as a reflection on the difficulties of moving forward into the unknown.

In speaking with vocalist and Hayde’s accordion player, Sjur Marqvardsen, about the latest album and how the group came up with their layered soundscapes, Sjur detailed the band’s formation and said that they broke the traditional rules of bluegrass when they first started, with a sound that balances the delicate and the symphonic.

“It started at a movie theater in Oslo. Our singer Rebekka and our original mandolinist were drama-school classmates. They saw the Belgian film The Broken Circle Breakdown, were floored by the bluegrass soundtrack, and walked out saying, “We need a band that sounds like that.” So we’re basically a bunch of actors who wanted to play in a band.

When we started, we quickly realized bluegrass is a genre with a lot of rules, and we broke many of them. Some we broke because we didn’t know better; some on purpose. Our sound goes from delicate to symphonic, which is why we call ourselves an orchestra: a bigger lineup, more complex arrangements, and an accordion, which you don’t hear in bluegrass every day.”

When asked about how their songwriting evolved over the years, and what audiences can expect from their latest album, Sjur mentioned starting with traditional songs and covers before writing their own music, and that their second album was written by everyone in the band, allowing them a freedom and playfulness that reflects in their songwriting.

“We started out with traditionals and covers before we started writing our own songs. Now we are releasing our second album with all our own material. In that process, we decided clearly to write as a collective, writing everything together, and the new songs have a freedom and playfulness you only get when the whole is bigger than its parts.

We recorded it in one week in our guitarist Ole’s log cabin in Norway. We hope it pushes the boundaries of what bluegrass can be, and the first single, “The Road Will Take Us,” is out now.”

In detailing what it feels like to touch down in the Scenic City with their unique Nordicana soundscape, Sjur mentioned it felt like bringing their music home.

“Bringing our Norwegian take on this music to the heart of Appalachia feels a bit like bringing it home and asking whether we got it right. We think bluegrass travels the world because it’s real, raw, and acoustic, and Southern audiences know that better than anyone. We can’t wait to play for a crowd that really listens, and to hang out with people after the show.”

Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra