Highland Park Porchfest Returns To Historic Neighborhood For Fifth Anniversary

Returning to historic Highland Park for its fifth year, the Highland Park Porchfest, founded in 2022 by Maggie Carruth O’ Connor, is set to bring the community together for two days of live music, spread across folks’ front porches and lawns, transforming the neighborhood into one giant stage for some of Chattanooga’s best local musicians.

Fusing Chattanooga’s creative and outdoor identities, Highland Park Porchfest offers a unique opportunity for people to immerse themselves in the local music scene while giving emerging and established singer-songwriters a space to showcase their skill and talent.

The Porchfest drew inspiration originally from the broader Porchfest movement, which began in Ithaca, New York, in 2007. Highland Park Porchfest was the first Porchfest in the Scenic City and has since inspired several other Porchfests and similar events across Chattanooga.

This year’s festivities begin on Friday, October 16th, with a pre-festival party happening at White Duck Taco, featuring music from the local progressive bluegrass band, Lonesome Wave.

In turn, Saturday, October 17th, will be completely jam-packed with music from sun up to sun down, featuring some incredible local acts, such as The Blake Worthington String Band, Le Gato, Rise & Strum, Ego Museum, and Cody-Landress Gibson, to name a few of the incredible musicians that will be performing.

There will also be food trucks, coffee, arts and crafts vendors, a wide range of genres, and family-oriented activities, as well as fun things for children, such as face painting. Not only does the Highland Park Porchfest provide a platform for some of the best regional and Chattanooga musicians, but it also pays all of them, something which is not always that common.

The festival also provides a space for like-minded folks to connect with others, while shining a positive spotlight on one of Chattanooga’s oldest neighborhoods in Highland Park, as creatives, neighbors, and business owners alike can mingle and talk together about ways to strengthen our creative communities.

In speaking with Highland Park Porchfest founder Maggie Carruth O’Connor about the fifth annual Porchfest in Highland Park, and how the event has evolved over the past few years, she mentioned being surprised at the new, emerging talent that is showcased each year, and that one of the biggest changes is that she now gets to pay every single musician.

“Aside from the growth in popularity year after year, the biggest evolution since its inception five years ago is that I get to pay every single musician. This is abnormal for most Porchfests across the country, and I wasn’t able to do that in year one.

Now I can, and I hope the other Porchfests follow suit. I’m also eager to book bands that have never played Porchfest before, which leads me to what surprises me. Each year, it seems as though there’s a new band or at least a group or an artist I’ve never heard of. That may be my own fault, but I think it also shows how deep the music scene in Chattanooga is.”

When asked about plans for the Highland Park Porchfest and other Porchfests across the Scenic City, she encouraged locals to get more involved and learn more about the local scene, which will help contribute to Chattanooga’s homespun musicians’ growth.

“In general, my hope is that locals better understand the local music scene and find interest in helping it grow and helping our local musicians develop. Attending a Porchfest or helping one that already exists is a great way to do those things. These Porchfests are part of the Chattanooga Porchfests collective on purpose, to show that we’re all in this together.”

Highland Park Porchfest