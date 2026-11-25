Isaiah Rashad is a Chattanooga-born hip-hop artist, rapper, producer, and songwriter who has helped put Chattanooga’s hip-hop scene on the national map, carving out a career that feels both universal and deeply personal, earning a national following while staying rooted in the Scenic City.

Rashad will be making his homecoming in Chattanooga at the Signal tonight, Wednesday, November 25th, as part of his global tour, Lil Sunny's Awful Road Trip, which supports his third studio album, IT’S BEEN AWFUL, released in May of 2026, written with collaborations from major artists like Dominic Fike and SZA, and released to much critical acclaim.

Rashad started rapping in junior high and became a founding member of the Chattanooga-based hip-hop collective TheHouse in 2010, which he formed primarily with local Chattanooga rappers YGTUT, Michael Da Vinci, Brian Brown, and Chris P.

He formed his soundscapes growing up in Chattanooga, and that Southern identity has always been a part of his music’s complex language, with his songs drawing on those roots while tackling subjects like depression, addiction, personal relationships, and identity.

In 2013, Rashad signed with Top Dawg Entertainment, an influential record label behind incredible artists like Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Schoolboy Q. Later, in 2014, he would release his breakthrough project, Cilvia Demo, which would help put his sound on the map and introduce a broader audience to his distinctive sound.

Songs like “Heavenly Father,” from the project, which feature vocals from artist SZA, are especially revealing and introspective, with Rashad detailing his troubled childhood, an absent father, and his struggles to believe in something bigger than himself. There’s a tension in the song that is present in so many of Rashad’s tracks, representing his search for purpose that’s in contrast with his past, and the trauma that’s so hard to escape.

Songs like “The New Sublime” from his latest offering, IT’S BEEN AWFUL, detail his substance abuse battles and capture the heart of what makes Rashad’s music so gravitating and relatable while being deeply personal.

In May of this year, Rashad did an in-depth interview with NPR where he detailed his life experiences, family life, growing up, and trying to be more self-accepting by incorporating that self-acceptance in his music. Later, in August of this year, Rashad made his first appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk, performing a concert that showcased his rapping prowess, soulful sound, and vulnerable lyrics.

His performance at the Signal also coincides with the 10th anniversary of the release of his debut studio album, The Sun’s Tirade, which reached No. 17 on the Billboard Top 200 at the time of its release, marking the performance and homecoming that much more special for the artist and his large collective of fans.

Rashad has managed to achieve national recognition for his music while still remaining humble about his origins here in Chattanooga, expressing in July of this year that he wouldn’t consider doing a world tour if there wasn’t a stop in the Scenic City. He’s worked alongside some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop while still keeping Chattanooga a key part of his story, having been born and raised here.

While constantly evolving, Isaiah Rashad has managed to touch on heavier topics while still remaining universal and nostalgic, opening the curtains to his life’s struggles ever so slightly while allowing listeners to relate in ways that may not seem immediately recognizable. His return to Chattanooga after such an acclaimed career is nothing short of legendary. Don’t miss your chance to catch one of the world’s defining hip-hop artists live at The Signal tonight.

Isaiah Rashad