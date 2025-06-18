Hollyy Brings Their Chicago Indie Retro Soul Stylings To Nightfall This Friday

Nightfall continues its tradition of offering free, family-friendly concerts every Friday through July 4.

This Friday, June 20, they welcome a young Chicago band Hollyy, bringing their indie retro soul music to Chattanooga for the first time. They'll perform on the Miller Plaza stage in downtown Chattanooga, starting at 8pm, preceded by local soul artist Kimmie J. Soul.

Chattanooga’s original free concert series, Nightfall is more than just a concert — it’s a community-wide gathering featuring a lively atmosphere with food trucks, cold brews, artisan vendors, and lawn games throughout Miller Plaza and Miller Park. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy everything the Nightfall experience has to offer.

Hollyy is a Chicago-based band known for their modern take on vintage-sounding soul music, heavily influenced by artists like Leon Bridges, Sam Cooke, and Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings. The five-piece band, formed around a shared love for old soul and blues records, released an EP titled "Miss the Feeling” in 2020, followed by an album "If You're Ever Lost,” in 2022.

Hollyy has worked with engineer Mark Needham, known for his work with major acts like Fleetwood Mac and The Killers. Lauded as “the future of retro rock” (CLASH Mag), Hollyy masterfully imparts a sound both grounded in youth and transcendent of it. Since the band’s inception in March 2020, this group of self-proclaimed “garage-soul boys” has released a collection of breezy original tunes.

Flaunting a signature combination of stirring vocals, jazzy instrumentals, and indie rock stylings, its no surprise that Hollyy has been likened “to such modern soul powerhouses like St. Paul and the Broken Bones” (Atwood Magazine). Aside from headlining their own live shows, Hollyy has opened for several prominent artists, including Jacob Banks and Gwen Stefani.

Nightfall is also happy to welcome back local soul artist Kimmie J. Soul, who previously performed in 2021, as the opening act this Friday. Known for her work in the local arts community and her involvement in various musical and theatrical projects, she has a background in classical music and has performed with several local and nationally recognized artists. Kimmie J. Soul's performances often incorporate themes of inspiration, healing, and empowerment.

This week’s performances take place on the Miller Plaza stage, Nightfall’s home stage. Across the street in Miller Park, enjoy games, artisan booths, shaded seating, and picnic areas—all creating a festive downtown atmosphere.

Nightfall guests can save 20% by purchasing beer ticket bundles in packets of 20.

Please note:

No outside food or beverages are allowed within the event area.

Outside alcohol is prohibited by law.

Concession sales support the event and help keep it free.

Motorcycle parking is available in the 900 block of Market Street between Miller Park and EPB.

Proudly produced by Chattanooga Presents, Nightfall continues to be a cornerstone of Chattanooga’s cultural life.

For full season details, visit: NightfallChattanooga.com