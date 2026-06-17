Holy Roller Bring Their High Energy Southern Rock Sound To Nightfall This Friday

Nightfall is where the energy is on Friday nights in Chattanooga and this Friday features the southern rock music of headliner Holy Roller, along with the return of Chattanooga’s fun-lovin’ southern blues rock band Marlow Drive opening the show at Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga.

Headliner Holy Roller from Richmond, VA, will take the stage at 8pm. This group may well be the new face of southern rock, as they have been dominating the East coast, selling out nearly every venue over the past year and were festival favorites at Bristol Rhythm & Roots and Red Wing. Holy Roller is a harmony-driven Americana and roots rock band known for their blend of rock, country twang and soul.

Their sophomore album, “Good Religion, includes some seriously riff-heavy, yet deeply intimate songs that are best enjoyed loud. Formed out of the ashes of Big Mama Shakes, the band’s remaining members have pivoted into a new, more harmony-heavy and country-tinged direction, building a loyal following with their rich vocal interplay and vivid lyrics.

Starting the musical entertainment at 7pm is Marlow Drive. Led by vocalist and guitarist Chip Abels, this popular Chattanooga group is making music again after a seven-year hiatus. Now back together and never missing a beat, this four-piece band will perform their signature blend of southern rock blues and soul-soaked songwriting for Nightfall’s audience.

Since 1988, Nightfall has been a staple of summertime activity by gathering people of all types in the heart of downtown to enjoy original music by diverse and interesting headline artists as well as some of Chattanooga’s best local talent. Now for almost four decades, Nightfall has kept the music going and the City growing with its fresh and original approach to entertainment, which also includes local food trucks and brews, over 20 local artisans and kids’ activities.

A variety of local food trucks, art vendor booths and bar service opens at 6pm.

Live music begins at 7pm and continues through 9:30pm.

Free motorcycle parking is offered in the 800 block of Market Street.

Dogs, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.

Minors under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

No coolers or weapons allowed.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series and samples of this year’s music, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.