Homespun Musician Josh Gilbert Set To Take The Stage At The Woodshop Saturday

Chattanooga singer-songwriter and guitarist Josh Gilbert is bringing his unique mix of southern rock, Americana, and contemporary Christian music to The Woodshop this Saturday, July 11th, as frontman of the Josh Gilbert Band.

His music is upbeat, soulful, and primarily guitar-driven, similar to the incredible soundscapes of Stevie Ray Vaughan or Gary Clark Jr. His blend of soaring expressive guitar solos with acoustic pop grooves, poignant lyrics, and powerful melodies makes for a sound that is unique to Josh.

The Scenic City local musician has been active in the area and performing across the states and Canada for over two decades, falling in love with music at an early age while growing up in Chattanooga, where, when he was thirteen, his mother gifted him his first guitar. He also formed his first band in Chattanooga around high school, entitled Jettison Never, an alt-rock group with his younger brother Matt Gilbert and cousin, Ben Phillips.

The band went on to perform for a decade and disbanded in 2011 after some devastating complications that arose from the tornado outbreak in East Tennessee that year. However, Gilbert would go on to tour solo for a few years before ultimately forming the Josh Gilbert band with his brother Matt and some family friends. They have been touring ever since.

In 2016, Gilbert received a high honor, as his song "Holy Spirit Come" was placed on the Grammy Awards ballot in 2016 in a vocal performance category while also receiving major airplay across contemporary Christian radio.

In speaking on his relationship with Chattanooga over the years and his excitement to perform at The Woodshop, Gilbert mentioned that he views Chattanooga as a launching pad for his career and feels honored to perform at such an intimate venue where he hopes people will disconnect and listen.

“Chattanooga has always been my port to launch from into the sea of various musical regions and pockets across the U.S. I think of Chattanooga very much like the trains it's associated with, a musical train station.”

“I'm honored to be able to perform at The Woodshop and places like it, where people will perhaps listen to what's being presented as opposed to live music just being in the background. That's a refreshing return to how the music scene used to be growing up in Chattanooga.

I hope to leave people with a feeling of the sound of the soul of humanity in our ever-increasing techno society, as well as hope beyond humanity even; that there's hope beyond our temporal lives.”

When speaking to Gilbert about his plans for the future, he mentioned wanting, in the years ahead, to do more with his band and get back to doing full albums again.

“I would love to get back to doing full albums again. I grew up listening to albums from start to finish as a whole. I would love to do a full live album in its entirety. I tour these days as a working musician, mostly as an 'acoustic' act, due to economic reasons and to maintain my livelihood, with the exception of events during the summer.

In the years to come, I hope to grow more and be able to do more as a trio or a band, even more long-term touring again, like we used to do. My biggest dream is to do a tour in the U.K. once a year, where I would be going back to my roots, where I began my love of English rock and alternative bands, as well as British blues rock."

Josh Gilbert’s music shares an uplifting and timeless message, and his concerts range from softer, more acoustic, intimate performances to rollicking Southern rock shows with a full band. Gilbert is a unique, faith-based singer-songwriter with a love for British blues rock and a Chattanooga local with a strong sense of musical identity tied to the city. Don’t miss a chance to see him live this Saturday at one of the best, most intimate venues in town.

Josh Gilbert Band