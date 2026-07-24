Horror-Themed Punk Rock Band Wolf-Face Set To Perform At JJ's Bohemia

Wolf-Face is a campy, horror-themed punk-rock group based out of St. Petersburg, Florida, known for being a high-energy act that leans very heavily into the mythos that they are actually werewolves, with the lead singer-songwriter’s name being Michael J. Wolf.

His backstory sees him having his “real-life” tale of being a high school basketball star turned werewolf stolen by Hollywood to make werewolf films.

The result of such frustration with Hollywood is the origin story of the band Wolf-Face, which formed in 2010 and has been performing horror-punk and melodic hardcore music for over a decade and a half since then with a cult following. They will be howling at the moon with a performance at JJ’s Bohemia this Saturday, July 25th.

Their music lives largely within the universe of camp and comedy, with their humor often being extremely deadpan and self-aggrandizing, as they deliberately portray themselves as more legendary than they are for effect, and they always present the werewolf backstory as if it is completely true. The band is composed of front man and lead vocalist, Michael J. Wolf, with guitar and backing vocals by Rain Wolf, The Good Wolf on bass, and Wolf-Fart on drums.

Similar in style to a band like The Misfits, their soundscapes are aggressive, fast-paced, and fun, with catchy choruses and rapid, pop-punk hooks, mixed with comedic interplay and fan interaction. At their concerts, Wolf-Face shows up in wolf costumes, with them all staying in character throughout the evening. As a result, and through many years of touring in the DIY punk scene, they have developed a loyal and strong following.

In speaking with frontman Michael J. Wolf, he discussed in a very wry and tongue-in-cheek way what he hopes folks who’ve never seen Wolf-Face live before can expect from the show.

“I always hope to see tears in the eyes of the audience listening to my poetry. But for whatever reason, we more often see smiles and laughter. It's tough for me to understand that, but I'm satisfied with at least evoking some emotion. I love interacting with the crowd and making them feel like they're as important to the show as we are.

I feel seeing us on stage for some reason helps people watching lose their own inhibitions, and they're more inclined to just let loose and enjoy the music however they want despite how they might look to the other people around them. I admit we are somewhat of a spectacle, so a normal person watching may feel more free to behave however they want because they won't be as much of a spectacle as what's happening on stage anyway. That makes for some very fun shows.”

There is a strong element of exaggerated confidence in their mythos too, which makes for interesting interplay between fans, and they’ve grown to become regulars at independent punk festivals like “The Fest” in Gainesville, Florida.

When asked about coming to Chattanooga for the first time and the band’s plans for the next few years, Michael J. Wolf mentioned being excited about this being his first time in the Scenic City and that the band is currently finishing up a new record.

“Actually, this will be my first time in Chattanooga, and I can’t wait. Our drummer, Wolf-Fart, has been sniffing around the Scenic City's alleys the last few summers and hasn't stopped howling about JJ's ever since. According to his glowing reports to the International Werewolf Council, it's officially been designated a Class IV Lunar Gathering Site. So, we should feel right at home.

Right now I'm most excited for our new record we are currently finishing up. I think people are really going to dig the tunes, and, mark my words, it will be the biggest punk record ever released. That's not hyperbole.”

Wolf-Face