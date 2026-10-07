How A Local Musician Became Addicted To Writing Songs About Dogs

Hi. My name is Alex Volz and I’m addicted to writing songs about dogs.

They say admitting you have a problem is the first step towards recovery, but in the case of this particular addiction, I do not want to recover. I love writing songs about dogs. I never want to stop.

It all started innocently enough when my family adopted our first dog. He’s a big fluffy pyrenees mix with the biggest, most affectionate eyes. Our son was finally old enough that our family could sustain the shared burden of caring for a dog. It was also the first time I’d had a dog since I was his age. It was emotionally intoxicating.

As a songwriter I expressed all these wonderful new emotions by writing songs. My first few sucked, but the fourth one was pretty good. It was called Big Lazy Dog, and it was basically a joke about how my dog is a shaggy reflection of my own big lazy self.

Then my dog songs took a serious turn. I wrote a really solid one called This Old Dog about life passing by, and how we have to savor our time together because it’s only temporary. In dog terms, that came down to lots of pets and belly rubs.

And then things went totally off the rails. I wrote a twelve song concept album called Chihuahua about an old man who loses his wife and his home and pretty much every reason to live except for one… his Chihuahua. But that tiny little doggie was enough to keep that old man alive for another day.

And then my family got the unexpected opportunity to adopt a tiny little doggie of our own! He was an ugly deformed pug with a stitched up eyeball. He had trouble walking and suffered from some incurable skin disorder that caused him to leave crispy little pug flakes all over our house. So naturally I had to write a bunch of songs about him too.

Unfortunately our time together was brief. Only a couple months ago our sweet little Dizzy-cakes passed away. So of course that inspired another wave of musical therapy that resulted in three new songs about dogs. Two of them sucked. But one was pretty dang good. It’s called Holding On, and it’s about holding onto those little things that bring you joy - while you’re together, but even after you have to say goodbye.

I haven’t recorded it, so I can’t share it here. But I can share it with you when I play live. I’m opening for the great Abe Partridge on Friday, October 16 at the Sound Corner, a lovely little performance space in the corner of the Highland Park Neighborhood Association building at 1714 Duncan Ave. Doors open at 7, and the cover is $10.