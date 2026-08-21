Hudson Macready Brings Youth And Experience To The Songbirds Stage

Growing up on 150 acres outside Knoxville, Hudson Macready learned early what it meant to chase passion with both hands.

His dad would load up the car for road trips to see Willie Nelson, Gary Clark Jr., Marcus King, Jason Isbell, David Gray, Amos Lee, and many more. Those nights weren’t just concerts, they were masterclasses in storytelling, musicianship, and the art of holding a crowd in the palm of your hand.

At just 10 years old, Hudson stepped onto the stage with blues legend Buddy Guy, guitar in hand, and never looked back. Two years later, a Dave Matthews cover he posted online earned him a backstage invitation from Dave himself, moments that cemented his love for performing and set him on his own creative path.

As the songs kept coming, so did the depth. At 16, he wrote “Better Man,” a raw and deeply personal track inspired by his great uncle’s battle through addiction, loss, and redemption. The song resonated, introducing listeners to a young artist unafraid to explore real, heavy emotion. It marked a turning point, showing Hudson just how powerful honesty in music can be.

Now splitting time between music and acting — including a recurring role on ABC’s High Potential — Hudson is building a career rooted in authenticity and connection. Whether it’s a stripped-down ballad or a driving, full-band anthem, his songs are designed to hit you in the chest and linger long after the last note.

His newest single, “Stay Single Story,” marks a major step forward, shaped in part by his development with hitmaker Travis Hill (aka Scooter Carusoe), whose credits span from Taylor Swift to Eric Church. Together, they’ve crafted a sound that blends soulful grit with modern storytelling.

Momentum is building fast — Hudson has over 200,000 monthly Spotify listeners, and that number continues to climb with every release. Fans are connecting with his honesty, silky vocal, and lyrics that feel lived-in and true.

For Hudson, that’s more than a lyric — it’s his story.

Opening act Charlie George is making a name for herself around Music City and beyond. At just 16, the singer-songwriter recently released her debut album, Rodeo Drive, revealing a songwriting maturity well beyond her years. A fresh face with a fresh sound, Charlie keeps it country, blending timeless storytelling with a style all her own.

Her debut at Nashville’s legendary Bluebird Cafe drew a sold-out crowd, a standing ovation, and an audience that left wanting more. Drawing inspiration from a wide range of artists, she’s guided above all by a deep appreciation for storytelling.

Hudson Macready w/Charlie George