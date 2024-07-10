Huntertones Bring Their Horn-Powered Funk To Nightfall This Friday

Fun, imaginative funk music by The Huntertones will take the headline position this Friday, July 12 at Nightfall, Chattanooga’s longest-running free summer concert series.

A Brooklyn-based sextet, Huntertones is a unique voice in the world of genre-defying music. Its heavy horn-driven compositions meld jazz, funk, soul, hip hop, gospel, R&B, and rock to produce a signature sound that resonates with all types of audiences. The band’s mission is simple: create live music on real instruments that will often make you think and always make you move.

Huntertones brings people together around the globe with fun and fearless music. Every show is a social experience celebrating the joy of music. The band has performed in over 20 countries and continues to tour the US and abroad.

Opening this week’s show at 7pm is the Chattanooga band Lillian, comprised of Josh Boutwell, Travis Knight, and Graham Courter. Lillian adds a depth to Chattanooga’s music scene with a sound that shifts between haunting and mysterious, occasionally delving into optimistic and uplifting tones while maintaining a foundation rooted in that great enduring gothic melancholy. They released their debut self-titled EP this spring.

In addition to featuring world class musicians each week, Nightfall features food trucks, local artisan vendors, kids’ activities and more.

Free motorcycle parking will continue to be offered on M.L.King Boulevard between Georgia Avenue and Lindsey Street. Motorcycles must enter the block from Lindsey Street only.

A tasty variety of local food trucks will be around the intersection of Georgia and M.L.King, and around 20 local artisans will offer their work for sale in Miller Park.

Kids can also enjoy The Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field and other children’s activities, including face painting and lawn games.

Come early to Nightfall to take advantage of a new “Nightfall Happy Hour” offering weekly drink specials from 5:30-6:30pm.

No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall (outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Miller Park/Plaza).

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city. Nightfall has again been nominated this year as “Best Local Event” by this community.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.