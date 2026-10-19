The IBMA World Of Bluegrass Comes To The Scenic City All This Week

The IBMA World of Bluegrass is back and bigger than ever, set to take over all of downtown Chattanooga this week, starting Tuesday, October 20th, and spanning until Saturday, October 24th.

The sprawling, annual five-day event is organized by the International Bluegrass Music Association, with the Scenic City being the new home to the massive gathering through 2027.

Festivities will begin at the Chattanooga Convention Center with the IBMA Business Conference on Tuesday, October 20th, running through Thursday, October 22nd, where folks can expect to interact with industry professionals, network with fellow bluegrass musicians, and attend career-building sessions and workshops.

At night, on Tuesday, October 20th and Wednesday, October 21st, there will be live music with the IBMA Evening Bluegrass Rambles, a series of performances happening at local venues across town highlighting the music of emerging bluegrass artists. The evening rambles are a showcase of juried, rising artists, giving them a launchpad to kick off their careers.

On Thursday, October 22nd, the IBMA Music Awards will be hosted at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, honoring the top artists and leaders in contemporary and traditional bluegrass. The 37th annual awards were co-hosted last year by Steve Martin and Alison Brown, while this year’s awards will be hosted by Sam Bush and Sierra Hull.

The awards show is designed to recognize pioneering efforts in Bluegrass and remarkable achievements within the genre, with some of the key nominations being major artists like Billy Strings, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Sister Sadie, and East Nash Grass, to name a few.

Through Friday, October 23rd, and Saturday, October 24th, the signature music festival, IBMA Bluegrass Live! will take place at various venues across town, with performances by some of the top roots and bluegrass acts in the country.

Headlining the ticketed festival will be the renowned, four-time Grammy-winning Americana and roots singer-songwriter, Sierra Ferrell, alongside signature acts like Leftover Salmon, bluegrass legend Larry Sparks, Della Mae, and local fan favorites Randy Steel and High Cold Wind band, with that being only a handful of the incredible acts set to perform.

Following the festival, on Saturday, October 24th, there is the brand new, free, outdoor community celebration of bluegrass at Miller Park and Miller Plaza, entitled Pickin’ in the Park, wherein folks can experience a full day of live music, incredible food, crafts, and drink vendors, all in a family-friendly atmosphere. There will be performances from a variety of bands, including youth performers and college bluegrass bands.

In speaking with IBMA Interim Executive Director Paul Schiminger about why Chattanooga was chosen to host the IBMA: World of Bluegrass, he spoke to the incredible facilities and venues the Scenic City has, the deep ties of Bluegrass to Tennessee, and that there is something for everyone to enjoy, from progressive acts to more traditional bluegrass.

“After an exhaustive search for the right partner city, starting with 30 initial cities, the IBMA knew Chattanooga was an exceptional choice. We saw terrific facilities, including the Chattanooga Convention Center, Tivoli Theater, various concert venues, and a family-friendly Miller Park and Miller Plaza gathering area. Lastly, we knew bluegrass music fans were all around Chattanooga and within easy driving distance.

Our event taps into the popularity of the music in the area, but it also invites new listeners to check it out too. It’s interesting how some people are drawn in by the “ancient tones” as we call them, and others gravitate to the edgier progressive sounds that draw from a variety of musical influences. With so many bands and performances from along the musical spectrum, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”