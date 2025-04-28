In The Company Of Wolves Kicks Off Songbirds New Residency Program

Songbirds is proud to announce the launch of its new Artists in Residence program, a bold initiative dedicated to spotlighting and investing in the emerging talent that defines Chattanooga’s growing music scene.

The first featured artists in the program will be In the Company of Wolves, a brother-sister singer-songwriter duo known for their raw harmonies and storytelling that bridges generations.

The debut showcase will take place Saturday, May 3 from 7–9pm (doors open at 6pm) and will highlight both the launch of the residency and the next chapter in Songbirds’ commitment to elevating live music in the region.

Known for its dynamic programming and unique concert venue, Songbirds has long served as a cornerstone of Chattanooga’s music ecosystem. The new residency marks a strategic expansion of that legacy—creating space for local artists to develop, record, and share their work on a professional level.

The residency idea was brought to Songbirds by Sydney Guerrette, a longtime partner and local creative, who envisioned a program that would give Chattanooga artists a platform to grow and collaborate in meaningful ways. "Songbirds not only saw the value in creating the residency, but wants to help local musicians take the next step in their careers—to build something bigger with the support of their community."

The May 3rd performance will introduce In the Company of Wolves as Artists in Residence and will also feature performances by a few local musicians who have collaborated with the duo over the past four years. As part of the residency, the group will record their debut album at Deadbird Recording Studio in May, inviting contributions from respected Chattanooga artists such as Ben Van Winkle and the Chattanooga Boys Choir.

Throughout the summer, In the Company of Wolves will host a series of benefit concerts, engaging new audiences and strengthening ties across the music community, culminating in an album release concert this September.

“When Sydney brought us this idea, it felt like a no-brainer. We built this residency to reflect the heart of what Songbirds is about—supporting artists at home and helping them create work that resonates far beyond Chattanooga,” said John Dooley, Executive Director of Songbirds. “In the Company of Wolves is the perfect act to kick this off. Their music, their story, and their collaborators represent everything we hope to foster through this program.”

Artists interested in future residency opportunities are encouraged to stay tuned to the Songbirds website and social media channels for updates on how to apply.

Tickets and More Info:

For tickets, head to seetickets.us/inthecompanyofwolves

For more information about Songbirds, visit www.songbirdsfoundation.org.

The May 3rd show will also serve as the official kickoff for Be The Change Youth Initiative’s Summer Initiative, which will highlight the creative work and advocacy of the AIM Center, an organization supporting adults in mental health recovery through the arts.