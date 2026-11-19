The City of Chattanooga's Department of Community Development invites residents to enjoy an evening of live music at the North River Civic Center's In the Heart of Hixson Concert Series, featuring a live performance by the Chattanooga Metro Musicians on Friday, November 20.

The free concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the North River Civic Center, located at 1009 Executive Drive, Suite 102, in Hixson. Residents of all ages are encouraged to attend and enjoy an evening of music, entertainment, and community connection.

The Chattanooga Metro Musicians previously appeared on the North River Civic Center's concert series lineup in January 2026. Their return highlights the center's continued commitment to showcasing musical talent and making arts and cultural experiences accessible to the community.

The In the Heart of Hixson Concert Series is sponsored by the Friends of The North River Civic Center and was established to bring residents together through live performances and to provide opportunities to experience local and regional musical talent.

Through free community programming, the Department of Community Development continues to create welcoming spaces where residents can connect, explore the arts, and enjoy quality recreational and cultural experiences close to home.

Admission is free, and no tickets are required. Community members are encouraged to arrive early and bring family and friends for this special evening of live entertainment.

In the Heart of Hixson Concert Series featuring Chattanooga Metro Musicians

7 p.m.. Friday, November 20

North River Civic Center

1009 Executive Drive, Suite 102, Hixson, TN

Free

For additional information, contact the North River Civic Center at (423) 643-7010.