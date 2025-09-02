Inaugural Chattanooga Jazz Fest To Highlight Local Jazz, Blues, And Funk Artists

Chattanooga will soon welcome a new free community music festival celebrating the city’s rich and evolving music scene. The Chattanooga Jazz Fest will debut at the iconic Chattanooga Choo Choo, spotlighting underrepresented local jazz, blues, and funk artists in an inclusive and family-friendly environment.

The festival is set for Sunday, October 26th from 11:00 a.m. till 6:00 p.m. at The Chattanooga Choo Choo complex on the Southside. Admission is free and open to all.

The festival is being organized by Adam Stone, a Chattanooga-born professional musician and instructor, produced as part of River City Company’s Emerging Producers program, a professional development and placemaking cohort sponsored by the Lyndhurst Foundation.

“I have been playing music in Chattanooga since I was a child in academic bands and professionally since 2017,” said Stone. “Over the years, I’ve attended many of our city’s festivals and concert series and noticed a void when it comes to highlighting Chattanooga’s active jazz scene. We have world-class jazz artists of all ages and backgrounds right here, and they deserve a platform to connect with wider audiences and inspire change through their music.”

“The Emerging Producers program is designed to amplify diverse voices and ideas through placemaking, and Adam’s vision for the Chattanooga Jazz Fest is exactly the kind of community-led innovation we are proud to support,” said Emily Mack, CEO of River City Company.

Festival Highlights Include:

Live performances from 7+ local jazz, blues, and funk artists including: Dexter Bell, Lon Eldridge, Premier Jazz Orchestra, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Jazz Band

Vendor market featuring arts, crafts, clothing, food, beverages, and fun activities for families (organized by St. Elmo Stroll)

"Open Jam” Afterparty at Wanderlinger Brewing Co. – Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring their instruments and join host Jared White and his band for an inclusive, community jam session. (drums, bass amp, guitar amp, keys, and mics provided)

Sept. 10th fundraiser jazz show @ Barking Legs Theatre 7:30-9:30pm featuring performances from members of the Chattanooga Jazz fest Planning Committee.

“Before we ever spoke in words or syllables, we spoke in music. It’s the original language of the soul—pure vibration, pure healing. We need its power now more than ever,” said Stone.

For more information, visit www.chajazzfest.com