Innovative Chattanooga Indie Rock Band The Banshees Headline Songbirds On Friday

This Friday, October 16th, Songbirds welcomes in a very special one-two punch of musical excellence featuring the indie rockers The Banshees supported by folk singer-songwriter Cheyenne Medders as the opening act.

The Banshees, formed in March of 2023, are an innovative indie rock band who draw on influences from their past and formative years. Songwriter John Daly moved to the United States from his native Tipperary, Ireland in 2006. He took with him a catalogue of songs, eventually continuing to write songs while in the US.

Through the certainty of chance, he happened upon Ian Porter (lead guitar/vocals), Brandon McDaniel (bass) and Jonathon Susman (drums) while buzzing around the Chattanooga music scene. Daly and Porter discovered a musical chemistry together and brought songs to Jonathon and Brandon and a spark lit the fire.

Later, Jon Meek came in on piano/keyboards and the second chapter of The Banshees was written. “On The Bridge” was the band’s debut single to be followed by “For What It’s Worth” in the summer of 2024.

Cheyenne Medders is an American folk singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist from the Valley and Ridge region of north Georgia. Merging a deep love for traditional folk and an appetite for texture and experiment, he sometimes describes his own work as “branches music” — songs that grow in unexpected directions while still being fed by deep roots.

As a young teen in the mid 1990’s, Cheyenne learned guitar from his father Jule Medders, a hit country songwriter. After moving into self-prodution, and to Nashville in 2005, Cheyenne has merged influences ranging from grunge and 90s country to 70s folk and indie Americana with his life experience and distinctive vocal style to release 3 full length solo albums, 3 EPs and multiple singles and team projects with others, often creating with his brothers Carson and Will.

He has worked closely with artists such as The Secret Sisters, Sam Outlaw and Ward Thomas, contributing to Grammy-nominated and UK chart-topping albums as a writer and player.

After starting a family with his wife Priscilla (also a songwriter), Cheyenne moved back to Georgia where he operates a home studio and helps run his family farm. He tours both as a frontman/solo act and in bands, carrying his songs all over the United States and much of Europe.

The Banshees and Cheyenne Medders