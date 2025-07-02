It's A Bluegrass Holiday "Bubble Bash" At The Nightfall Season Finale This Friday

This Friday, July 4, marks the conclusion of this year’s Nightfall season and features a host of special activities to celebrate the special occasion.

The free event starts two hours earlier at 5pm, with three different local bands leading up to the headline performance by the breakout bluegrass band East Nash Grass at 8pm.

All performances this Friday will be at Miller Park, starting with world music band Ogya at 5pm, country and pop songwriter Caleb Lovely and his band at 6pm, and country rock powerhouse Dusty Leigh Huston at 7pm.

Concluding the evening will be a dramatic rendition of “America the Beautiful” performed by Courtney Cowart, accompanied by atmospheric stage effects and a park filled with bubbles.

Chattanooga’s original free concert series, Nightfall has served as a community-wide gathering place for the past 38 summers, featuring unique and original music by headline bands from around the country, a lively atmosphere with food trucks, cold brews, artisan vendors, and lawn games throughout Miller Plaza and Miller Park.

Who’s Playing This Friday:

Ogya at 5pm

A native of Ghana, West Africa, where he began learning traditional drumming rhythms of at the age of 10. He possesses a natural talent for singing, dancing and playing various musical instruments. He has traveled extensively throughout the world as the lead dancer and master drummer with the Ghanaian performing company, Kyiem Troupe.

His work has been publicized in numerous television and movie productions in Accra, Ghana and London, England. With his world music band Ogya, he shares African cultures and customs through Ghanaian traditional and African contemporary dance, song and percussion music, multi-Cultural arts and crafts, storytelling, theatrical production, and stage presentation.

Caleb Lovely at 6pm

Caleb Lovely is a rising artist and songwriter of pop, country, and inspirational music. Although there were struggles in his early life, his story has set him up to be one of the most prolific songwriters, gifted guitar players and passionate singers. With his 4th radio single “We Got A Chance” debuting on Australia’s largest country radio station, and now 5th single release “Good For Me,” Caleb is set to bring his music across the world.

Dusty Leigh Huston at 7pm

A seasoned singer and new songwriter, Dusty Leigh have a gift for delivering honest and emotional material. Her strong vocals blend naturalistic lyrics with country-music ideals and draw listeners in using heartfelt melodies and genuine emotion that she has lived. Describing her upbringing as one stemming from “humble but tragic beginnings,” each song she sings is handcrafted to portray life’s joys and struggles, all of which Dusty Leigh hopes her listeners can relate to.

Headliner East Nash Grass at 8pm

East Nash Grass exemplifies the best of what bluegrass has to offer. This six-piece Nashville-based band is known for their high-energy performances, intricate musicianship, and unique sense of humor. East Nash Grass formed in 2017 from a group of friends who would gather to jam at Dee's Country Cocktail Lounge, eventually becoming the house band there. They have garnered attention for their dynamic stage presence and ability to balance traditional bluegrass with a fresh, modern approach.

East Nash Grass has been called a “who’s who of Nashville’s hottest young pickers.” There’s certainly a buzz surrounding the band, but don’t think of them as up-and-comers. With a recent review in Bluegrass Unlimited, a showcase at the International Bluegrass Music Association festival in September, and the release of their debut album this past July, the band has clearly arrived,” - Culture.

The band has released two albums: "East Nash Grass" (2021) and “Last Chance to Win” (2023). They also have a third album, "All God's Children", expected to be released in August 2025. East Nash Grass has played at various prestigious venues, including the Ryman Auditorium, and continues to perform weekly at Dee's Country Cocktail Lounge. In 2024, they won the IBMA "New Artist of the Year”award. They will be coming back to Chattanooga in the IBMA’s featured lineup of performers for the September “World of Bluegrass” festival.