It's A Double Bill Of Local Music As Nightfall Moves To The First Horizon Pavilion

For the first time in Nightfall history, Nightfall will move this Friday’s concert under cover to the First Horizon Pavilion (home of the Chattanooga Market) due to the significant rain pattern forecasted the next several days.

The event will move out of its regular home at Miller Plaza and Miller Park on Friday, but everything else remains the same — the same concert schedule, food trucks, art vendors, and beverage service as always — just in a covered venue to ensure that weather doesn’t negatively impact the show.

As always, Nightfall is a free event that focuses on great original music in a family-friendly environment and features two of Chattanooga’s quintessential bands this week: Danimal Planet and Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck for a double bill of music presented in two equal sets beginning at 7:00 pm.

"We felt strongly that these local bands deserved their platform,” Nightall producer Carla Pritchard said. “After all the preparation artists put into these performances, we didn’t want weather to potentially keep audiences away. This decision allows the community to still come together, support local music, and enjoy Nightfall in a comfortable covered environment. When we learned yesterday that the First Horizon Pavilion was available, our wheels started turning, and it seemed that the stars were aligned making this an option for this week’s show.”

She emphasized that this change of location applies to this week only.

Opening the show at 7pm is Dan “Danimal” Pinson, a local singer, songwriter, musician and producer. Danimal stands out in the Chattanooga music scene solo and with his project, Danimal Planet. He leads the group and steers its creative direction, blending psychedelic elements with intricate rhythms.

His approach focuses on both the technical aspect of looping and the deeper, songwriting process that infuses his music with a contemplative quality. As the frontman and principal writer, he skillfully integrates live instrumentation with his loops, offering a dynamic experience, whether performing solo or with his band. Danimal Planet will perform a 65 minute set.

Continuing the music for the second half of the evening is Luke Simmons & the Lovestruck. A soul/blues band with members from all over the musical spectrum, Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck brings high energy performances and powerful, commanding vocals often compared to Leon Bridges, Allen Stone, and Gary Clark Jr. The band’s front-man, Luke Simmons, writes their music using his life of bittersweet lows, to soaring highs to inspire him, and that in turn fuels them to put on an electrifying and earnest performance no matter the stage.

Hailing from Anniston, AL before making Chattanooga his home, Luke created Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck in 2015, and since then the band has moved from the practice rooms to the bigger stages, where they demonstrate that love and a little bit of good music can go a very long way. Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck also will perform a 65 minute set.

Attendees are encouraged to help spread the word and come support Chattanooga’s local music scene despite the rainy holiday weekend forecast.

Food, drink and art vendors open at 6pm, with. Live music beginning at 7pm. The event concludes around 9:30pm. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into the venue since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Some motorcycle parking will still be available to the left of the front entrance of the the pavilion. Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field will be set up inside the pavilion, as well as local art vendors and food trucks.

For more information on this FREE community concert series and samples of this year’s music, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.