It's A Double Bill Of Local Music At Miller Park During Nightfall This Friday

Nightfall 2026 continues this Friday night with two quintessential Chattanooga bands taking the stage: Danimal Planet and Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck.

Since 1988, Nightfall has been a staple of summertime activity by gathering people of all types in the heart of downtown to enjoy original music by diverse and interesting headline artists as well as some of Chattanooga’s best local talent.

Now for almost four decades, Nightfall has kept the music going and the City growing with its fresh and original approach to entertainment, which also includes local food trucks and brews, over 20 local artisans and kids’ activities.

This Friday, Nightfall highlights two of Chattanooga’s accomplished local bands for a double bill of music presented in two equal sets, beginning with Danimal Planet at 7pm, followed by Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck at 8:25pm. This week’s music will be performed from the Miller Park stage (instead of Miller Plaza).

Opening the show at 7pm on Friday is Dan “Danimal” Pinson, a local singer, songwriter, musician and producer. Danimal stands out in the Chattanooga music scene solo and with his project, Danimal Planet. He leads the group and steers its creative direction, blending psychedelic elements with intricate rhythms.

His approach focuses on both the technical aspect of looping and the deeper, songwriting process that infuses his music with a contemplative quality. As the frontman and principal writer, he skillfully integrates live instrumentation with his loops, offering a dynamic experience, whether performing solo or with his band. Danimal Planet will perform a 65 minute set.

Continuing the music for the second half of the evening is Luke Simmons & the Lovestruck. A soul/blues band with members from all over the musical spectrum, Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck brings high energy performances and powerful, commanding vocals often compared to Leon Bridges, Allen Stone, and Gary Clark Jr. The band’s front-man, Luke Simmons, writes their music using his life of bittersweet lows, to soaring highs to inspire him, and that in turn fuels them to put on an electrifying and earnest performance no matter the stage.

Hailing from Anniston, AL before making Chattanooga his home, Luke created Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck in 2015, and since then the band has moved from the practice rooms to the bigger stages, where they demonstrate that love and a little bit of good music can go a very long way. Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck also will perform a 65 minute set.

Come early at 6pm to start shopping at the art market in Miller Park and visit our food and drink vendors. Live music begins at 7pm and concludes around 9:30pm.

Special savings on bulk beer ticket purchases for the season will be available this year through the end of May, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer tickets. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall (outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Miller Park/Plaza).

Motorcycle parking is available in the 800 block of Market Street, between 8th Street and M.L.King.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series. Special themes and programming will be updated through our Facebook and instagram page

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents. For more information on this FREE community concert series and samples of this year’s music, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.