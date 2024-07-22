It's Bluegrass Time At The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

This Sunday, July 28th will be a toe-tapping good time at the Chattanooga Market.

It’s a bluegrass kind of day where the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage will be featuring New Grass Express and Blue Cumberland, each for a free musical performance.

Market fans can beat the heat with a fresh lemonade or local brew while enjoying some amazing bluegrass. And, the produce is still at its peak with tomatoes, lettuces, peppers, corn, okra, zucchini, squash and, or course, fresh flowers.

Right around the corner, for August, there are more fun events to keep Market fans coming back each week. And with back-to-school, Chattanooga Market is a great source for packing fresh school lunch bags.

August events at Chattanooga Market:

August 4th National Farmers Market Week: Celebrating the farms who keep our food shelter full.

August 11th Buskers Festival: Enjoy various street performers tucked into spots throughout the Market.

August 18th Market Karaoke: Patrons can have the spotlight on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage to sing their favorite songs karaoke style .

August 25th Team Spirit Day: Sports fans come in their favorite team jerseys as the football season is on the horizon.

The Chattanooga River Market continues through October (closed on Saturday, October 14th) on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza each Saturday, 10am-5pm.

The Chattanooga Erlanger Market is held Wednesdays 10:30am-1:30pm in the Medical Mall near Starbucks. And now, every other Friday at Erlanger East on Gunbarrell. These Markets are held year round.

More information for all of the Chattanooga Market locations is at ChattanoogaMarket.com.

This past Sunday's annual FiveStar Food Fight welcomed a new winner from the Market family - Cornelius Lathan owner/operator of The Bistro Food Truck won the judges vote with his braised beef on sour cream Yukon golds, topped with sautéed rainbow chard — all fresh Market ingredients

.The five competitors had 30 minutes to shop within the Chattanooga Market for their fresh ingredients and 1 hour to cook live before presenting their dish to the panel of judges.

Thousands of Market patrons looked on as the chefs showcased a variation of meals that can be prepared from shopping local at the Chattanooga Market. The chefs were also surprised with a secret ingredient of beef tips from local farm, Barton Creek.

The Chattanooga Market showcases two live cooking events each season. The next event is the Lodge Cast Iron Cook Off on Sunday, December 8th at the Chattanooga Holiday Market.