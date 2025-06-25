It’s ‘Ladies Night’ With Kanin Wren's Taylor Swift Experience At Riverfront Nights

This week’s Riverfront Nights show will feature Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience as the headliner.

Kanin Wren has skillfully crafted a show through the lens of a singer-songwriter, showcasing spot-on delivery and authenticity. Experience a journey through Taylor Swift's discography, starting from her debut album all the way to The Tortured Poets Department.

Kanin, a talented singer-songwriter who began her career at the same age as Taylor Swift, will introduce her first album later this year. Get ready to be blown away by her vocals and become immersed in the music of one of the greatest artists of our time.

This week’s opener is The Neon Queen: ABBAsolutely Mashed Up and Discofied. ABBA — Bright lights, disco beats, soaring vocals, surprising mashups, and the incredible music of ABBA will light up TVFCU Riverfront Nights’ stage this week.

This nationally touring act has been entertaining audiences around North America with an ABBA themed show like none other. Keeping the energy onstage is an '80s style LED production, a rocking rhythm section, and amazing harmonies from the lead vocalists, affectionately known as the “Queens.”

Friends of the Festival have been planning this show for months and will be offering $1.00 off all drinks for ladies, friendship bracelet making stands, glow sticks and displays of brightly-colored vehicles from Crown Cars.

“We’re looking forward to seeing our guests dressed from their favorite Taylor Swift era or in the neon dress that reflects colorful ABBA shows," Mickey McCamish with Friends of the Festival noted. "We’re going to be prepared with all sorts of fun offerings and look forward to an evening that is as colorful as it is entertaining.”

This week will kick off with Food Truck Row opening at 4 p.m. Doggie pools, yard games, water misters and other activities will keep the party going throughout the evening. Riverfront Nights is Chattanooga’s premier free summer music series and welcomes family, friends, and pets while encouraging guests to take full advantage of their on-site food offerings.

This week’s Food Truck Row includes Bophca, Broome’s Beverages, C&K’s Snowy Delights, Freaky Funnels, Fro Daddy Donuts, Frut Vybez, I Love Tacos, Johnny Poppers, Royal BBQ, Sidekick Pizzeria, The Bistro and The Freudian Sip. As a reminder, outside coolers, food and beverages are prohibited.

In addition to all of the delicious food, TVFCU Riverfront Nights will feature Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Hoop Tea Original, Landshark, Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA, Elysian Space Dust IPA, and Michelob Zero (Non-Alcoholic). Canned cocktails will include Cutwater Lime Margarita, Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini, Cutwater Long Island Iced Tea, Nutrl Pineapple Seltzer and Nutrl Black Cherry Seltzer.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com