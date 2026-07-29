Jack Tatum, Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck To Join Forces At Songbirds This Friday

Based in Chattanooga, Jack Tatum blends dreamy, psychedelic textures with confident, melodic hip-hop, creating a sound that feels both otherworldly and deeply personal.

Drawing from underground rap, alternative R&B, and atmospheric production, his music drifts between late-night introspection and magnetic swagger, pairing vivid lyricism with ethereal soundscapes that linger long after the song ends.

Rooted in storytelling and driven by a relentless creative vision, Jack's music doesn't simply reflect his influences; it transforms them into something distinctly his own.

With various new projects taking shape, including the dark, sensual world of Insula, he continues to carve out a lane that balances vulnerability, ambition, and escapism—pushing beyond genre conventions while remaining grounded in authentic expression.

Luke Simmons hails from the small town of Anniston, Alabama, right off the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains where he spent most of the time plucking on his acoustic guitar and contemplating on just how big the world around him was.

As is the call of many impressionable young men, he felt burdened with purpose to share love and joy through his songs, so he set off from his home and took root in Chattanooga, TN where he met a plethora of talented musicians.

He was swept away by the local music scene and from the smallest venue to the biggest stages and even to the elaborate festivals, he has given his all in the name of good music and good vibrations. And now he desires to place his name in that melting pot of music.

Luke Simmons & the Lovestruck was born in late 2015. He along with his incredibly talented friends have begun marching from the practice rooms to the stages, wherever they are welcome to show people that no matter how confusing this world we all live in may become, love and a little bit of good music can go a very long way.

Jack Tatum with Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck

Friday, July 31st

Songbirds, 206 W Main Street, Chattanooga

Doors at 6:00 PM, Show at 7:00 PM

Standing with Limited Seating

Tickets: www.eventim.us/jacktatum26

Jack Tatum

Luke Simmons & The Lovestruck