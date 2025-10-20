Jason Lyles Announces “Suspensions Of Disbelief” Album Release Micro Tour

Indie rock songwriter Jason Lyles is hitting the road this fall for a special Album Release Micro Tour supporting his new record, Suspensions of Disbelief.

The tour will feature intimate performances at record stores, art galleries, breweries, and listening rooms across the region, celebrating the project’s wide-ranging themes through both solo acoustic and full band shows.

Suspensions of Disbelief “collides gritty reality with sci-fi escapism.” Musically, it weaves together indie rock, Americana, garage grit, and spacey alt-pop, described as “driving, melodic, and cinematic.”

The record explores economic struggle, political division, climate change, and personal loss, while reaching for the stars through influences from science fiction and cosmic storytelling.

Highlight tracks include the fiery single “On Fire,” the cosmic ballad “The Other Side,” the pulsing anthem “Survival,” and the biting “She’s a Drag.”

The album can be pre-ordered on vinyl now at yellowracketrecords.com, with an official release on November 15.

The album rollout also includes:

Extended CD – Out Now

Digital Presave – November 12

Vinyl Record Drop – November 15

Streaming Release – November 19

Birthday/Release Celebration – November 22 at Wanderlinger Brewing (Full Band)

Vinyl Release Show – December 27 at The Woodshop (Full Band with Blake Worthington opening)

Final Show at Songbirds Foundation January 23 with Ryan Oyer and Rough Lovers (Nashville)

“This album is about holding two worlds in your head at once — the one that’s falling apart and the one you dream of escaping to,” says Lyles. “These small shows let me bring that duality to life in close connection with the audience.”

The Suspensions of Disbelief Micro Tour kicks off November 1st, running through January, and includes stops at Creative Arts Guild, Yellow Racket Records, Dallos Vinyl Love, Wanderlinger Brewing, and more — culminating in the Vinyl Release Show at The Woodshop on December 27.

For the full tour schedule, music links, and more, visit jasonlylesmusic.com