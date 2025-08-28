Jason Lyles Unleashes Infectious Groove And Office Chaos With New Single & Video

Indie rock artist Jason Lyles is turning workplace malaise into a supernatural dance party with the release of his latest single, “She’s a Drag,” arriving on all streaming platforms September 17 alongside a cinematic music video.

A premiere party and accompanying performance by Jason Lyles and the Legitimizers will be held that evening at 6:30 at Yellow Racket Records in Chattanooga.

Filmed at Chattanooga’s Edney Innovation Center, the video is set in a corporate office on the brink of psychic mayhem and stars Hailie Barrows as the titular “drag” — a domineering boss with a sinister twist. Wielding witchy telekinetic powers, she intimidates and manipulates her employees before puppeteering the entire office into a synchronized, irresistibly quirky dance routine set to the track’s driving beat.

Musically, “She’s a Drag” is a slyly subversive groove, blending sharp indie pop rock hooks with a naturally danceable rhythm section. The song leans into funk-inspired basslines, crisp drums, and shimmering guitar lines, giving it the kind of propulsive energy that works just as well in a late-night club as it does in a playlist for stomping out office frustration.

Playful yet pointed, the track balances tongue-in-cheek lyrics with the swagger of a song built to make you move. The track’s confident vibe makes it perfect for indie dance party, feel-good pop, happy indie, and strut playlists.

Produced by Andrew Preavett and mastered by Brandon Allshouse, the track features a powerhouse ensemble: Gabe Lane (Oversight) on guitar, Ben Stephens (The Afternooners) on keys, longtime collaborator Stephanie Brooks on violin, and Michael Salter on drums. Together, they create a sonic texture that’s tight, vibrant, and bursting with personality.

“It’s about those negative people you dread in your life — but instead of just rolling your eyes, you imagine them with magic powers turning the office into a bizarre, choreographed fever dream,” Lyles says with a grin. “It’s tongue-in-cheek, but also about channeling frustration into something fun.”

“She’s a Drag” follows Lyles’ recent singles from his upcoming sci-fi-infused album Suspensions of Disbelief, continuing his knack for pairing imaginative storytelling with infectious, genre-blurring songs.

“She’s a Drag” will be available on all streaming services September 17, 2025. The music video will premiere the same day on Jason Lyles’ official YouTube channel.