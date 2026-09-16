Jay Buchanan Brings His Powerful Modern Rock Vocals To Songbirds This Saturday

Jay Buchanan may have the single most commanding voice in modern rock today — a singer, songwriter and performer whose voice bridges raw gospel fire, cinematic poetry and classic American soul.

Born in San Bernardino, California, and raised between the recovering steel town of Fontana and mountain forests of Wrightwood, Buchanan began writing songs as soon as he could hold a guitar.

Aggressively busking and recording home demos led to record deals, and constant artistic reinvention. Throughout, Buchanan has somehow managed to exemplify uncompromised artistry.

In 2008 he became the powerhouse voice and lyricist of Rival Sons — the Grammy-nominated Long Beach band whose albums such as Pressure & Time, Great Western Valkyrie and Feral Roots revitalised modern rock, earning global acclaim and tours with Black Sabbath, The Rolling Stones, and AC/DC to name a few.

A frequent collaborator with nine-time Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, Jay Buchanan has worked in film, appeared on recordings with a wide range of artists from Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell to The Bloody Beetroots and Massive Attack, and performs three songs in the recent 2025 film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Now returning to his roots as a solo artist with a powerful narrative, Buchanan’s forthcoming album Weapons of Beauty (February 2026) reveals a deeply personal, wide-lensed sound — a testament to endurance, redemption, and the belief that a good song can sometimes be the truest form of resistance.

Learn more at www.weaponsofbeauty.com.

Jay Buchanan