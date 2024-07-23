Jazz Vocalist Annie Sellick Featured At Nightfall Jazz Café This Thursday

Annie Sellick, voted “Best Jazz Artist” by readers of the “Nashville Scene” five years in a row, will be the featured performer this Thursday for the Granfalloon’s “Nightfall Jazz Café”.

This is part of a new series of Thursday evening jazz shows featuring Lisa Anita Baker’s house band with a regional guest artist headliner. Doors open at 6:30pm, and the show is from 7:30-9:30pm.

Annie Sellick, known for her engaging stage presence, has mingled with jazz royalty since her musical beginning in Murfreesboro, TN. She was the resident vocalist for the Nashville Jazz Orchestra for 11 years, and sang for a sold out crowd with the Nashville symphony.

She also makes regular appearances in Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, Montreal, Germany and Japan as well as making guest appearances with big bands and trios around the U.S.

She's toured with Mark O'Connor's Hot Swing, recorded albums and performed with jazz luminaries Joey DeFrancesco, Gerald Clayton, the Jeff Hamilton Trio, Akira Tana and Tommy Emmanuel, with whom she is the featured performer for his Christmas Classics album and tours.

You might have seen her perform with her six-piece swing band Annie and the Hot Club or sing with her husband and guitarist Pat Bergeson while accompanying herself in the duo with body-percussion.

During the performance break in 2020, she picked up electric bass and has since explored new music, fronting a funk cover band on bass and vocals and also producing dance music on her computer, and yet she loves performing her twist on jazz standards and expressing herself in the way she feels most at home.

Lisa Anita’s House Band will be the consistent band featured at the Nightfall Jazz Café shows, and will accompany the featured artist each week. The band consists of Lisa Anita Baker on electric guitar, Andre Manga on bass, and Yakou Daniels, percussionist.

Though she now makes Mont Eagle, TN, her home, Lisa was born and raised on the sun-drenched West Coast where she was introduced to her lifelong passion of music by her mother, a jazz pianist. Her groundbreaking 2002 album, Song For A New Day, marked a turning point in her career. Collaborating with esteemed musicians like Victor, Joseph, and Regi Wooten, alongside the legendary Oteil Burbridge, the album showcased Lisa's exceptional talent and innovative approach to jazz guitar.

Lisa's commitment to nurturing musical talent is apparent in her role as a teacher of jazz guitar, as well as serving as a Music Professor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Lisa’s impact extends beyond her expertise in technical abilities, songcraft and music production. Her live performances challenge stereotypes and redefine the perception of jazz guitar.

A native of Yaoundé, Cameroon in Central Africa, Andre Manga combines jazz with traditional African rhythms. Inspired by superstar musician Manu Dibango, Manga became Manu Dibango’s bass player and musical director, as they toured the world. André also joined a group of Cameroonian musicians to perform on Paul Simon’s The Rhythm of the Saints album. Andre has worked for over 17 years as bassist for singer songwriter global sensation Josh Groban.

Internationally known jazz drummer, composer, and producer from the Ivory Coast, Yakou Daniel N’Guessan has been influenced by the unique tribal languages of his native country, he blends jazz and African beats to form World Music. He has performed professionally since 1995, and in 2007 was awarded the prestigious Berklee African Scholarship. In conjunction with this, he participated in several other project realizations of albums and festivals with artists from his country, the Middle East, Asia, and the rest of Africa. Since moving to the USA, he has continued to browse the scenes, jazz clubs, festivals, and musicians.

Show admission is $25 (students $12) with tickets available at granfalloonchattanooga.com or at the door. The Granfalloon will offer a full bar and the regular Adelle’s crepe menu.