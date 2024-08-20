Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers Headline Nightfall This Friday

Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers will make their Chattanooga debut as this week's headliner at this Friday free outdoor Nightfall concert at Miller Plaza, Chattanooga’s longest-running free summer concert series.

A high-spirited indie pop ensemble from Michigan, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers is known for its live shows, spreading a positive vibe with its cocktail of folk, funk, '90s R&B and soul.

Formed in 2010 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Hertler, a student at Central Michigan University at the time, began performing his songs acoustically around mid-Michigan, collecting bandmates along the way.

The group addresses a variety of genres, from folk Americana to psychedelic funk, and they do so with gusto and impressive instrumental talent. They continued picking up new fans everywhere they went, and now are one of Ann Arbor‘s most streamed bands on Spotify. The band recently released their fifth studio album “Pursuit of Wonder” in August of 2023.

As stated on their website, "The live show is the purpose of the band. This is why we make music. Playing music is a symbiotic process, the crowd is as much a part of it as the musicians. We give as much energy and love as we can and we can feel that coming from the crowd as well," says Hertler. "We believe that performance is not a High Art operation, and that you should do anything you can to ensure that the crowd is having a good time. From piñatas to confetti, to fog, to flowers, to drum solos, to strobe lights, to Thor, to sword battles-literally anything goes.”

Opening the show at 7pm will be Confreres. This local alternative rock trio includes Ryder Pierce (vocals/guitar), Dylan Owens (bass) and Drew McDowell (drums). Pierce, who had success on "American Idol,” also impressed crowds during this year’s Road to Nightfall competition. Confreres combines elements of ’90s and ‘00s indie rock with a hint of mid-century pop to deliver a fresh, yet familiar, sound.

In addition to featuring world class musicians each week, Nightfall also features food trucks, local artisan vendors, kids’ activities and will include an exhibit by the Chattanooga Zoo and the inflatable soccer field by Chattanooga Football Club.

Free motorcycle parking will continue to be offered on M.L.King Boulevard between Georgia Avenue and Lindsey Street. Motorcycles must enter the block from Lindsey Street only.

A tasty variety of local food trucks will be around the intersection of Georgia and M.L.King, and around 20 local artisans will offer their work for sale in Miller Park.

Kids can also enjoy The Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field and other children’s activities, including face painting and lawn games.

Come early to Nightfall to take advantage of “Nightfall Happy Hour” offering weekly drink specials from 5:30-6:30pm.

No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall (outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Miller Park/Plaza).

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city. Nightfall has again been nominated this year as “Best Local Event” by this community.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents. For more information on this FREE community concert series, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.