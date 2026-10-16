Joshua Ray Walker Melds Country And Americana With A Rich Tenor Voice

Joshua Ray Walker brings his signature blend of Country and Americana to Songbirds, delivering vivid, character-driven storytelling with a rich tenor rooted in classic Texas tradition and a modern emotional edge to Songbirds this Sunday Night.

Since his 2019 debut, Walker has built a catalog defined by sharp writing, dark humor, and deep empathy for complicated people. His work has earned national television appearances, multiple performances at the Grand Ole Opry, and more than 2,000 shows across the U.S. and Europe, solidifying his reputation as a powerful and authentic voice in contemporary Americana.

His sixth studio album, Ain’t Dead Yet, marks his most personal chapter to date. Recorded before, during, and after cancer treatment including sessions the day before lung surgery that could have permanently altered his voice, the album explores themes of mortality, gratitude, memory, and transformation. Sonically rooted in pedal steel, fiddle, and Walker’s signature guitar picking, it captures an artist confronting uncertainty with defiance, clarity, and hard-won joy.

Across every release, from early character portraits to ambitious concept records, Walker’s through-line remains the same: songs that tell the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable. On Ain’t Dead Yet, he expands that hallmark into his most personal work yet, documenting a profound period of change and a hard-won second chance.

Opening art will be singer-songwriter Cecilia Castleman, 24, continues to captivate audiences with her introspective songwriting and mesmerizing performances. With a string of recent accomplishments under her belt, including successful tours alongside Patrick Droney and Marcus King and a collaboration with Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Cecilia is poised for another groundbreaking year.

In addition to her touring success, Cecilia’s influence extends to the digital realm, with a Rick Beato video featuring her work amassing over 1m views. Her debut single, “Lonely Nights, “garnered widespread acclaim after being premiered by Apple’s Zane Lowe and her dynamic guitar playing has drawn praise from John Mayer himself. Cecilia’s debut album, out now under Glassnote Records, promises to showcase her timeless sound inspired by The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, and Bonnie Raitt.

Her talent has not gone unnoticed in the industry, as evidenced by her inclusion in Fender Next’s Class of 2023. Moreover, Cecilia has shared stages with some of the most respected names in music, opening for Hozier, Marcus King, Teskey Brothers, Inhaler, Sheryl Crow, Molly Tuttle, Melissa Etheridge and more. Her music has also found its way into the hearts of viewers through syncs with HBO MAX, Amazon Prime, and Netflix’s, “The Life List.”

As she continues to carve her path in the music world, Cecilia Castleman remains a beacon of authenticity, with each song serving as a heartfelt letter to herself and her listeners alike.

Joshua Ray Walker w/ Cecilia Castleman