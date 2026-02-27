Keefe Klug Named Chattanooga's Tennessee Songwriters Week Finalist

Talented Chattanooga songwriters took to the stage at Barrelhouse Ballroom in Chattanooga this week, and one Tennessee Songwriters Week finalist impressed judges to earn one of seven spots at the finale.

The showcase events highlight seven distinct musical regions that have played a major role in the musical development of Tennessee across a diverse range of genres.

Keefe Klug’s song “Viking Funeral” earned the top spot of the night. A dynamic writer and performer, his diverse stage experience includes sharing a stage with acts like Cake, OKGo!, Switchfoot, Sir Mix-a-lot, Afroman, and Heidi Newfield.

Keefe also performs every year at the BMI Island Hopper songwriter festival. His talent was recognized by the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) in December 2020, when he was named "One to Watch."

Klug advanced to the showcase from Gate 11 Distillery in Chattanooga, one of many qualifying rounds in the region including at Bessie Smith Cultural Center, ATMOSPHERE, The Woodshop Listening Room, Tremont Tavern, WanderLinger, Puckett’s Restaurant, WXYZ Lounge at the Aloft Hotel and regionally at Historic Rhea County Courthouse in Dayton.

Nearly 60 qualifying rounds took place across the state, including in cafes, listening rooms, lounges, breweries, distilleries, museums, hotels, historic theatres and bookshops – from small towns to cities.

The showcase, presented by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Chattanooga Tourism Co., spotlights emerging songwriters that craft stories and give music its soul live music can be found everywhere, every night of the week in Chattanooga from blues to jazz, pop, rock, bluegrass, and more.

"Chattanooga's music scene has always been part of our DNA," said Chattanooga Tourism Co.'s Barry White. "Tennessee Songwriters Week gives talented local song writers a platform to share their craft while bringing visitors to experience our vibrant city. We're proud to partner with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development in celebrating these talented voices.”

Judges included singer & songwriter and creative entrepreneur Janelle Drake; owner/founder of Yellow Racket Records Ben VanderHart; talent agent Mike Dougher; and songwriter & former Tennessee Songwriters Week finalist Courtney Liz Holder; and Jaime Scorby with The Bluebird Cafe. Judges considered quality of the song (original lyrics/melody and clear narrative) and performance (ability to understand lyrics and connection with the audience). Former finalists Holder and Katrina Barclay performed as special guests.

Chattanooga’s current music scene is eclectic, expansive, and delightfully alive. The IBMA World of Bluegrass 2026 returns to downtown Chattanooga October 20-24. Annual music festivals include Three Sisters Bluegrass Festival, the Nightfall Friday-night music series, Riverfront Nights, Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week, Jfest, Make Music Day, and weekly music and entertainment at the Chattanooga Market – just to name a few.

Chattanooga has a diverse music scene for talented creatives that are a part of the city’s culture. Venues continue to open, allowing local and traveling musicians to share their creative work. The city’s wellspring of musical artistry is fed by a deep river of iconic performers, such as Norman Blake and Bessie Smith, and contemporaries like Grant Bias and Usher. From breweries to public spaces, to museums, to pubs and coffee shops, musicians can be discovered all around the Scenic City.

Helmed by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Tennessee Songwriters Week supports music venues, provides songwriters with live performance opportunities, drives visitation and inspires travelers to experience the state's musical stories, history and attractions. Since its inception in 2019, the program will celebrate more than 6,000 songwriters who have shared their original music on Tennessee stages.