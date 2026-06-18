Kids Music Festival NoogaRoo Set To Take Over The Creative Discovery Museum

Starting this Friday, June 19th, and extending all weekend until Sunday, June 21st, the Creative Discovery Museum will be presenting the first-ever NoogaRoo, a three-day Bonnaroo-inspired music festival designed specifically for children and their families.

The event is in collaboration with Make Music Chattanooga, an international Make Music Day movement happening on Sunday, June 21st, all across the country and throughout the Scenic City.

The inaugural NoogaRoo is set to deliver multiple performances throughout the weekend, featuring incredible local artists and musicians, including MAP Collective, Chyela Rowe, José Castillo, Rick Rushing, Alexandria Rodriguez Duncan, and both the Scenic City Chorus and the Scenic City Saxophone Society, to name a few of the wonderful performers listed.

In addition to the performances, there will be arts and festival crafts, as well as hands-on activities where children can make flower crowns or explore an instrument petting zoo. Children can also participate in art and music therapy experiences led by community partners and enjoy other various pop-up activities designed to encourage creativity and inspire self-expression.

In speaking with Mackenzie Steele, director of marketing and communications for the Creative Discovery Museum, about what people can expect from the inaugural NoogaRoo outside of the performances alone, she discussed a festive atmosphere from the moment families walk up to the steps, mentioning how hopeful she is that this event encourages children to participate more in creative activities.

“The festival atmosphere begins before families even step through the museum doors. On the plaza, guests will be welcomed with chalk art, bubbles, hula hoops, and other playful activities that set the tone for a fun and creative day. Once inside, families can enjoy all of the museum’s permanent exhibit galleries, along with our traveling exhibit, Measurement Rules, while experiencing special NoogaRoo programming throughout the building.

One of the things we're most excited about is creating opportunities for children to move beyond simply watching performers and instead become active participants in the experience. Whether they're making music, creating art, performing on stage, or dancing along with a favorite local musician, NoogaRoo is designed to celebrate creativity in all its forms and give families plenty of opportunities to make lasting memories together.”

The family-oriented music festival for kids also aims to launch the festivities of Make Music Day, happening Sunday, June 21st, while celebrating by encouraging folks again not only to watch the performances but to participate as well.

Make Music Day Chattanooga is centered on bringing free music to everyone, allowing folks to bond over shared passions while also giving local creatives in Chattanooga a huge platform to showcase their talent, turning the entire Scenic City into a giant stage.

When asked about how she sees the festival evolving in the future and expanding within the Make Music Chattanooga movement, Steele mentioned that she aims to continue creating lasting memories and opportunities for families to connect with Make Music Chattanooga and the Creative Discovery Museum.

“NoogaRoo provides a wonderful opportunity to deepen our partnership with Make Music Chattanooga and expand opportunities for families to connect with local musicians, artists, and creative organizations right here in their own backyard. Together, we can continue creating meaningful ways for children to experience the joy of music through play, exploration, and hands-on discovery.

As we prepare for this inaugural event, it’s difficult to predict exactly how NoogaRoo may evolve over the coming years. However, if it’s anything like the Museum’s other signature events, we’ll continue listening to our guests, refining ideas, and exploring new opportunities to make the experience even more engaging and impactful. Our goal is always to create the best possible experience for families while celebrating the creativity and community that make Chattanooga so special.”

When discussing what she hopes children and families take away from NoogaRoo in its first year, Steele detailed their desire to foster and inspire a creative community that goes on to shape Chattanooga’s future generations.

“As Chattanooga’s place for playful learning, we embrace opportunities to introduce children to new experiences that can spark curiosity and inspire lifelong passions. Whether a child already

loves music or has never picked up an instrument before, NoogaRoo offers a chance to discover something new. For some, that spark may grow into a love of music or performance. For others, it may simply build confidence, creativity, and a willingness to explore unfamiliar ideas.

By connecting children with local musicians and artists at an early age, we hope to foster an appreciation for the creative community that surrounds them, and inspire them to become active participants in shaping Chattanooga’s future. The possibilities that can grow from that early connection are endless.”

NoogaRoo