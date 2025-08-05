Kristen Ford And Rachael Sage Will Be Performing At The Redbud Venue Friday

The genre-bending LGBTQ+ artists Kristen Ford And Rachael Sage are teaming up to bring their unapologetically fierce message of inclusivity and queer activism to audiences, small and large, across the U.S.

The duo will be performing at the Redbud Venue on East 13th Street this Friday, August 8th, starting at 7:00 p.m.

While they both have different musical styles, they find common ground in the message of their music. At the intersection of their music lies an exploration of identity and the tackling of major social and political issues.

Ford, a queer and bi-racial singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, has a unique sound while performing live that swings from an intimate acoustic set to a screaming electric guitar or her one-woman band, where she uses loops and beatboxing.

Ford’s music backs up her songwriting with a brashness and visceral emotion that tackles major cultural issues. Her upcoming album, Pinto, is set to release on Friday, August 22nd, and the lead single, “Wild Heart,” out now, is a loud, queer rock anthem that is bold and audacious in spirit. The album, Pinto, is her debut album and is co-produced and written with Ani DiFranco and John Driskell Hopkins.

Both Ford and Sage share common ground when it comes to their relationship with Ani DiFranco as well, as both have a connection to the groundbreaking artist. Ford is connected with her latest album being co-written and produced by DiFranco, and Sage is connected as she toured early in her career, opening for DiFranco.

On the other half of the Joy = Resistance tour is acclaimed, award-winning singer-songwriter Rachael Sage. Sage is a billboard-topping alt-folk pop artist who has crafted an enduring legacy since founding her own label over two decades ago, MPress Records. Having shared the stage with other greats like Rufus Wainwright, Ani DiFranco, and Judy Collins, Sage’s music has stood the test of time and garnered her critical acclaim.

Her career has been defined by a spirit of creativity and a passion for storytelling. Her music carries an alt-folk pop soundscape with an emphasis on lyrics and message. Her latest single and titular track, “Canopy,” is a song done alongside her longtime band The Sequins and carries a poignant message about war and the power of division, which can “drown you like a fool.”

Canopy, her forthcoming album, is set to release later this year and is an exploration of community, social and political activism, and self-love. Having been active in the music scene since the mid-1990s, Sage has created a remarkable discography and is also a cancer survivor who has transformed her suffering and her recovery into art and poetic storytelling.

Together, and alongside some accompanying acts like Danielle Howle from the Indigo Girls, Jocelyn Mackenzie, Christie Lenée, and Tom Goss, Ford and Sage are embarking on a tour that seeks to do more than just entertain. It aims to connect, empower, and create an environment and world that is inclusive, joyful, and full of love, that also fights back.

A portion of the proceeds from the tour will benefit the Trevor Project, which is the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention nonprofit organization for LGBTQ+ young people.

Kristen Ford and Rachael Sage