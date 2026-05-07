New "Lakeside Live!" Free Summer Concert Series Coming To Chester Frost Park

Hamilton County Parks & Recreation is thrilled to introduce Lakeside Live!, a brand-new, free summer concert series.

This first-of-its-kind series at Chester Frost brings together live music, local flavor, and a vibrant community atmosphere, all set against a stunning waterfront backdrop.

Designed to create memorable summer evenings for families, friends, and visitors alike, Lakeside Live! will feature three exciting concert nights filled with music, food, and fun. With free parking available nearby and the concert area located close to the Dog Paddle Park, the event is easily accessible, family-friendly, and dog-friendly—making it the perfect outing for all.

What truly sets this series apart is the ability to extend your visit beyond the concert. While camping areas are located in designated sections of the park separate from the concert space, guests are encouraged to make a weekend of it by reserving a campsite in advance, subject to availability. Camping reservations can be made through the Hamilton County Parks website at parks.hamiltontn.gov.

Concerts begin at 7:00 PM, with pre-show activities leading into each performance. Guests are encouraged to come early, enjoy the park, and settle in for an evening of live music on the lake.

Lakeside Live! is made possible through the support of the Riverview Foundation.

2026 Lakeside Live! Lineup:

June 13 – Captain Mike & The Shipwrecked (Jimmy Buffet Tribute) Opener: James Snider with Fresh Mind

July 11 – Rubiks Groove (premier “outside-the-box” 80s, 90s, and 2000s tribute band)

August 15 – Amber Carrington (Country Headliner, former contestant - The Voice). Opener: Bella Lam & The Boys

Kicking off the series, Captain Mike & The Shipwrecked is a premier Jimmy Buffett tribute band, performing both fan favorites and deep cuts from the Coral Reefer catalog. Get ready for a high-energy evening with music that will set your sails.

Jimmy Buffett is on the playlist every trip, and now it’s time to honor his legacy by keeping these songs alive for longtime Parrotheads and new fans alike. Backed by The Shipwrecked—a 9-piece band blending talented musicians with a crew of spirited “pirates”—Captain Mike brings the experience to life through music and storytelling, sharing tales inspired by time on the sea.

In addition to live performances, attendees can enjoy a variety of food trucks and competitive cornhole along the lake, creating a lively festival-style experience in a relaxed, outdoor setting.

“This is exactly the kind of experience we love to create, bringing people together in a place that already feels special,” said Karen Shostak, Deputy Director of Hamilton County Parks & Recreation. “At Chester Frost, you can come for the show or turn it into a full weekend on the lake. We’re grateful to the Riverview Foundation for helping make this series possible.”

Grab your chairs, bring your family and friends (don’t forget the pups), and join us on the lake for Lakeside Live!—where music meets the water.